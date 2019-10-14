Recycling Industry Directory 2019 - Includes Over 23,600 Company Details
Oct 14, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycling Industry Directory 2019" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The database of over 23,600 recycling companies is a great tool for use by company sales and marketing departments.
Key features:
- This report actively invests time in finding new companies. Many other website directories wait for companies to come to them and submit themselves, which means they rarely get more than 50% of companies in a particular category.
- The details of new companies who submit their details are thoroughly checked. A small trading company may decide that they get more sales leads by 'accidentally' submitting themselves as manufacturing many types of recycling products. Staff will spot the discrepancy while other websites will simply automatically list the company as submitted.
- The report is rechecked and refreshes data on a regular basis. Companies regularly expand their activities or change their contact details, but they usually forget to update these details on 3rd party internet sites. Through manual rechecking of all companies in our database we keep our data much fresher than other sources.
The information is provided in Excel format, with each main category shown in a separate tab - making it easier to manage communication campaigns.
The directory provides details on:
- Company
- Country
- Address
- Phone
- Fax
- Website
- Staff Number
- Parent Company
Some companies featured in the directory include:
- A&P Drekopf GmbH & Co. KG
- Balemaster
- Bayshore Recycling
- Bernards Betriebs GmbH
- Biohumus Gbre
- Biosun Pamukova Tesis
- Cal-Waste Recovery Systems
- Dabizzi Baling Systems S.r.l.
- Dieffe s.r.l
- Ecomaine
- Eldan Recycling A/S
- FGUP "VNIITVCh"
- G.F.Cascami
- Gozo Transfer Station & MRF
- Great Western Recycling Ltd
- GreenWaste Recovery
- Gruberhof
- Grupo OTUA
- Hamos GmbH
- Hazemag & EPR GmbH
- I.T.R.
- Inoplast s.r.o.
- Intech Integrated Sdn. Bhd.
- J&B Recycling
- Jiangyin Aupu Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Lung Meng Machinery USA
- M Lego
- Macedonian Paper Mills
- MHM Recycling Limited
- MRC
- National Paper Recycling
- NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd
- Neoworm Organik Solucan Gbresi Bursa
- Newbourne Farm Composting Ltd
- Nihot Recycling Technology B.V.
- Panchal Plastic Machinery P. Ltd.
- Pearce Group
- Pehlivanolu Kat
- Perthwaste Green Recycling
- PMK Recycling Ltd
- Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd
- Process Control Corporation
- Protemaster
- Recuperi Pugliesi Srl
- Retek Paper
- Rotogran International Inc
- S.Eco Servizi Ecologici
- Scott Area Recycling Center
- Size Reduction Specialists
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH
- The Answer Garden Products Ltd.
- Tom White Waste Limited
- Tunisie Plastique
- TuzCart S.r.l.
- U.S. Zinc
- Viridor
- Viva Kagit
- Walsh Waste Ltd
- Willimantic Waste Paper Company
- Willshee's Ltd
- Winnen-Metall GmbH & Co. KG
- zce Organik Tarm
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asghpp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article