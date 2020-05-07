Recycling Operators to Vie for Former ECS Refining Plant in California

STOCKTON, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group, with sale partners Aaron Equipment, Rosen Systems and Perry Videx, is accepting bids for ECS Refining's former multi-medium recycling plant on South Sinclair Avenue in Stockton.

SSI Q100 Quad Shredder is among the assets available at ESC Refining's former multi-medium recycling plant in Stockton, Calif. The 262,000-sq.-ft. facility is being offered for immediate turnkey or piecemeal purchase. Other major assets at the plant include this Titech Combisense sorter. The facility includes process lines for e-waste, TVs, glass and wood.

ECS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and shortly thereafter closed three plants across the country. Its former Stockton facility—which includes process lines for e-waste, TVs, glass and wood, along with forklifts, office furniture and other assets—is now available for immediate turnkey or piecemeal purchase. In addition, the real estate is available for lease or purchase (the 262,000-square-foot facility is located on a 37-acre industrial lot).

"After our group's successful turnkey sale last year of the ECS facility in Mesquite, Texas, this will be the final ECS Refining offering," said John Coelho, Senior Director at Tiger Group. "The Stockton plant was ECS' most significant operation. For companies in the recycling industry, this is a great opportunity to immediately acquire high-capacity, late-model assets to add or enhance capacity."

Manufactured by industry leaders such as Titech, SSI Shredding Systems, Huron Valley Steel Corp. and West Salem Machinery, the equipment includes an electronic waste shredding/separation line; a CRT monitor and projection TV separation and recycling line; and a wood pallet shredding and chipping line. All three lines are still installed as operated. Also available for immediate purchase are several forklifts, electric walk/ride low-lift pallet trucks and other material-handling equipment, along with office furniture and equipment.

Well known in the recycling industry, ECS Refining started in Santa Clara in the 1980s and served some of the biggest corporate clients in the country as an IT asset-management and disposition company, with a particular focus on the proper handling of data-sensitive hardware, noted David Goodman, Executive Vice President at Perry Videx.

"Regardless of material—electronic waste; glass/CRT or wood—all three available lines are of the latest technology," Goodman said. "This equipment has been well maintained and is currently available to operate in place or be moved to an alternative site."

A detailed listing of asset specifications, with photos, is available at http://soldtiger.com/cgi-bin/mndetails.cgi?tigergrp388

Interested parties may contact Coelho at (617) 523-5866, [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866 or [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected], (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE Tiger Group