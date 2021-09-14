Red 6 Board Of Directors Gains Navy Admiral Bill Moran

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce Retired Four-Star Admiral Bill Moran as the newest member of Red 6's board of directors. "We are delighted to have the former top Naval Officer join the Red 6 team. His valuable experience and perspective from within the Navy will contribute to our future success," said Daniel Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Red 6.

Admiral Moran has over thirty-eight years of Naval service experience. He began his career as a Naval Aviator and rose to hold command leadership positions at every level within the Navy. From the Director of Air Warfare, Chief of Naval Personnel, to completing his career as the Navy's Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Since retirement, Moran has served on nonprofit organizations including the U.S. Naval Institute and Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola. He is also the founder and president of WFM Advisors, LLC where he advises several start-ups and larger companies utilizing his vast experience and the nation's security to align. "Red 6 is at the perfect intersection of technological innovation and our nation's national security needs. With companies like Red 6, the U.S. military will continue to modernize and meet the challenges needed to win in the future. I am honored to join the Red 6 team," said Moran.

Red 6's technology system is changing the way the U.S. military trains, fights and wins by addressing and solving several critical needs and shortfalls facing the U.S. military and our allies. Integration into a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon is in full swing as Red 6 was awarded a SBIR Phase III contract worth up to $70M. Red 6 is in discussions with Navy leadership to bring their innovative technology into all Naval training and operational platforms.

"Red 6 is ushering in a new paradigm in training. It's a big bold vision but one that I believe will fundamentally transform the readiness and lethality of our warfighters," said Robinson.

For more information about Red 6 visit www.red6ar.com

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

