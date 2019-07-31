Red Alert! oVertone Announces August 6 Release Date For Newest 'For Brown Hair' Conditioner Shade

"The first two 'For Brown Hair' formulas we released were incredibly well received due to the lack of effective, hair-healthy options available to dark haired consumers. Our vivid range of reds in Pastel, Vibrant, and Extreme shades have always been super popular, so we made an even more intensely pigmented version for brown strands," said Liora Dudar, co-founder of oVertone Haircare. "As we move forward, our aim is to expand our shade ranges and product lines to be as inclusive as possible so that regardless of hair type, starting color, or personal aesthetic, there's an oVertone solution for you."

The warm-toned, richly pigmented Red for Brown Hair formulas will show best results on light brown starting shades and achieve a subtle tint on medium and dark brown strands. Because oVertone products are hair-healthy, bleach-free, and contain no damaging lightening or lifting agents, Red for Brown Hair is not effective on jet black strands.

In addition to Red for Brown Hair, oVertone offers a full spectrum of pigmented conditioners in Pastel, Vibrant, Extreme, and Earthy shades, as well as The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask. The brand's semi-permanent pigmented conditioners are formulated to keep hair healthy and bright, whether you're maintaining an existing dye job or adding color for the first time. Both the Coloring Conditioners and Daily Conditioners are effective on wet or dry hair of all types, as well as human hair wigs and extensions. Coloring Conditioners are best for adding initial color and refreshing very faded strands, and Daily Conditioners are best for regular color maintenance.

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using high quality pigments. Each formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

oVertone Red for Brown Hair is available in the following formats:

8 oz. Red for Brown Hair Coloring Conditioner, $29

8 oz. Red for Brown Hair Daily Conditioner, $18

Red for Brown Hair Complete System, $47

(Complete System includes an 8 oz. Coloring Conditioner, 8 oz. Daily Conditioner, and a FREE 2 oz. Travel Size Daily Conditioner)

The new color line will be available for purchase at overtone.co .

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color world, offering consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co .

