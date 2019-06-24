Red Carnation Hotels Introduces A Summer Of Enrichment With Exclusive Access To Some of London's Finest Cutural Institutions

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Carnation Hotel Collection has collaborated with its treasured partners at London's most revered attractions to curate a summer of exclusive events for its guests and visitors to the capital. The Red Carnation Summer of Culture is a series of enriching evenings that combine exceptional hotel experiences with privileged access, made possible by the collection's unrivalled connections.

The special, bespoke evenings will marry together experts from London's most talked-about exhibitions and performances with the warm and generous hospitality of Red Carnation, creating elegant celebrations of the city's finest art, history, food and music.

The season of events runs throughout July and August, and bookings are now open.

July 16th – Printmaking with Edvard Munch

The Montague on the Gardens in Bloomsbury has collaborated with The British Museum to offer an exclusive workshop, themed around the hit exhibition, Edward Munch: Love and Angst. This unforgettable evening will explore the radical father of Expressionism's contribution to printmaking history. Using Munch's work as a starting point, guests will create their own print with oil-based inks, wood blocks and copper plates. The experience also includes tickets to the exhibition, which closes on 21st July, a welcome drink and a selection of BBQ dishes from The Montague's delicious Beach Bar menu.

Printmaking with Edvard Munch at The Montague on the Gardens takes place from 7pm on 16th July 2019 and is priced at £69 per person. For more information and bookings please visit www.montaguehotel.com.

August 1st – 'Moving to Mars' Afternoon Tea

The Milestone Hotel & Residences in Kensington has created an exclusive afternoon with the curator of the Design Museum's Moving to Mars exhibition. Eleanor Watson will give an insight into the collaborations, commissions and recreations which have brought the ground-breaking exhibit to life. As guests discover how a Mars colony might evolve, from the spaceships to the habitats that people will live in, they will dine on a specially-created space-themed afternoon tea in The Conservatory at The Milestone Hotel & Residences.

'Moving to Mars' Afternoon Tea at The Milestone Hotel & Residences will take place from 2pm on 1st August 2019 and is priced at £60 per person. For more information and bookings please visit www.milestonehotel.com.

August 1st – The Future of Food

The Egerton House Hotel in Knightsbridge will welcome Catherine Flood, Curator of the Victoria and Albert Museum's FOOD: Bigger than the Plate exhibit, to join guests for an evening of canapés, cocktails and conversation about the future of food. The menu for the evening has been designed with sustainable ingredients and to produce zero food waste, reflecting Red Carnation's passionate commitment to ethical practices. The V&A exhibition brings together the politics and pleasure of food to explore how the collective choices we make can lead to a more sustainable and delicious food future; and this exclusive evening at The Egerton will explore these topics and more.

'The Future of Food' at The Egerton House Hotel will take place from 6pm on 1st August 2019 and is priced at £65 per person. For more information and bookings please visit www.egertonhousehotel.com.

August 23rd – The Art of Tenugui

Led by an expert from Japan House, this culturally immersive evening at The Rubens at the Palace in Victoria will explore the Japanese art of gift wrapping using a tenugui – a cotton fabric and a sustainable alternative to using disposable materials. During this interactive workshop, cultural experts will discuss Japanese art and design in the hotel's Leopard Bar, home of the city's most exciting new sushi offering. Guests will dine on a delicious selection of Japanese cuisine created by the hotel's sushi chef Suren, and enjoy a welcome sake cocktail or Champagne.

'The Art of Tenugui' at The Rubens at The Palace's Leopard Bar will take place from 7pm on 23rd August 2019 and is priced at £75 per person. For more information and bookings please visit www.rubenshotel.com.

August 20th – Dinner with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Under the glass ceiling of The Chesterfield Mayfair's beautiful Conservatory, guests will enjoy an exclusive, private performance from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, whilst dining on a special menu developed by Head Chef, Nathan Hindmarsh. Hosted by Huw Davies, Deputy Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the elegant evening of food and music will include an insightful Q&A session with the musicians.

Dinner with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at The Chesterfield Mayfair will take place on 20 August and is priced at £160 per person including wines (£100 per person with non-alcoholic beverages). For more information and bookings please visit www.chesterfieldmayfair.com.

