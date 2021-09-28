Red Cat Holdings to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a hardware enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Thompson will present a corporate overview at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from October 12 – 14, 2021.

Mr. Thompson will deliver his corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:30 PM PT in track 2.

Mr. Thompson will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Register to watch the presentation here.

"Red Cat is a perfect example of what we try to showcase at our Main Event. A name that is disruptive, well known, and respected both by retail as well as institutional investors. However, nothing would please me more than operating one of their drones and praying to God that I don't crash into one of the trees at the Luxe Sunset! Looking forward to seeing Jeff and the team for what feels like ages," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

In addition, George Matus, founder of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones is scheduled to appear Wednesday, September 29, 2021, on Varney & Co., which airs on Fox Business News network from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET weekdays.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team that has won numerous championships. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

