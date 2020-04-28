Red Cat to Hold Investor Webinar and Q&A Session with CEO on April 28
Apr 28, 2020, 15:37 ET
SANTURCE, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RCAT), a leading provider of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry, today announced its CEO Jeff Thompson will share insight into the company's recent developments during an investor webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. ET. A live Q&A session with Thompson will follow the presentation.
To participate in the webinar, please register at: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/webinar_register/57
Questions can be pre-submitted to [email protected] or online during the event.
About Red Cat
Red Cat (OTC: RCAT) is a leading provider of secure blockchain-based distributed storage, analytics and SaaS for the drone industry. Through its innovative products and leadership, Red Cat provides solutions for regulators to track and review flight data, insurance companies to insure drones, and pilots to become compliant with regulations. Red Cat's success is driven by a commitment to deliver unrivaled innovation that makes drones trackable, accountable and the sky a safer place. Red Cat is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.redcatpropware.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Bruce Haase
RedChip Companies
(407) 712-8965
[email protected]
SOURCE Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
