Red Cross Workers In Baltimore Vote To Join Teamsters Local 570

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile blood collections staff at the American Red Cross in Baltimore voted 37-0 today to become members of Teamsters Local 570.

The group of 46 workers is seeking affordable health insurance and they want their concerns about cross-training to be addressed. The workers also want to get paid for the time spent driving to and from collection sites.

"We look forward to addressing all the workers' concerns when we sit down to negotiate a first contract with Red Cross," said Sean Cedenio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 570 in Baltimore. "These workers play an important role in keeping our community healthy, and they deserve to be treated fairly and with respect."

"I'm looking forward to what the future has to bring now that I am a Teamster," said Raeisha Clay, a collections specialist and 10-year Red Cross employee. "We need a contract that puts our rights and protections in writing. This will give us peace of mind and stability."

