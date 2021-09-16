Red Gold Launches a New Brand of Tomato Products

ELWOOD, Ind., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Gold, the largest privately-owned tomato processor in the nation, announced the launch of a new line of retail products that is shaking things up in the canned tomato industry. The new brand is called "Tomato Love," and the product begins with the freshest tomatoes grown on local family farms and picked red-ripe off the vine. They are then tossed with hand-picked green chilies and a dash of seasoning to create a spicy alternative to their milder counterparts.

Even though Tomato Love is a new line of products, the brand is already racking up esteemed accolades. It was awarded the coveted ChefsBest Excellence Award from ChefsBest Certified

Master Tasters, who use their vast experience and scientific methodology to determine quality. This is only awarded to brands that surpass established quality standards. Tomato Love also won the American Package Design Award from Graphic Design USA, an acknowledgement of "the power of design to advance a brand and forge an emotional connection with the buyer at the moment of truth." (Graphic Design USA)

Prior to hitting the market, Red Gold went through several rounds of testing to ultimately land on a final product and packaging design together with SmashBrand. This resulted in strong purchase intent and 2x growth in early sales.

"The new Tomato Love brand is tomato perfection with incredible freshness and quality," said Colt Reichart, Director of Marketing, Omnichannel and Consumer Relations for Red Gold. "For four generations, our mission has been to produce the freshest, best-tasting tomato products in the world! We are proud to be Family Owned, Grown, & Made."

Within the Tomato Love product line, 3 of the 5 flavors are unique to the category: Chili Starter, Sriracha, and 2x More Chilies. "Chili Starter was developed because we did a test with a retail partner and had a high volume of consumers calling in and looking for it specifically," said

Reichart. "Sriracha was developed in partnership with The Original Huy Fong Sriracha, and 2x More Chilies was developed to address the consumer complaint that other tomato brands did not include enough green chilies. We can't wait for even more people to discover the bold and delicious flavors of our Tomato Love products."

The new product line is available at Kroger, Jewel Osco, HEB, Schnucks, Price Chopper and Walmart stores. To find Tomato Love products near you, visit

redgoldtomatoes.com/redgold/where-to-buy . To learn more about the brand, visit redgoldtomatoes.com/new#tomatolove .

About Red Gold

Four generations of the Reichart family have been producing the world's freshest, best tasting tomato products since 1942. When the US entered WWII, the government asked citizens to step up and help the war effort and the call was answered. Since then, Red Gold has become the largest privately owned tomato processor in the nation with three state-of-the-art facilities in Elwood, Geneva, and Orestes, Indiana. The company also boasts a million square foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood. Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan, and Northwest Ohio to sustainably produce premium quality canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas, and juices for foodservice, private brands, brands, export, co-pack, club and retail channels of distribution. The Red Gold family of consumer brands includes Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso, Tomato Love, Sacramento, Huy Fong Sriracha Ketchup and Salsa, Folds of Honor Ketchup and 1776 BBQ. Superior Quality, Outstanding Service and Operational Excellence are the shared values that contributed to the employee-created mission statement:

"To produce the freshest, best tasting tomato products in the world." Visit

RedGoldTomatoes.com for great recipes, tips and culinary inspiration. Red Gold. Family Owned, Grown, and Made.

