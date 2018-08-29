Red Leaf Announces the Formation of a Strategic Technical Alliance with Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Leaf is pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Technical Alliance with Hatch, a global leader in engineering and technology development. Under this Alliance, Hatch will be the exclusive provider of certain engineering services for oil shale projects using Red Leaf's proprietary EcoShale® oil shale technology. Hatch will provide engineering for all process design packages, technical services and support through startup and performance testing.

Hatch has worked with Red Leaf in developing its EcoShale® technology since 2008. Hatch has been involved in the overall technology development, including analysis of the pilot plant operation and data; design of experiments and; laboratory data development. Hatch has been the primary contractor for all engineering designs associated with EcoShale® retorts, most notably the current, reusable drum design. Engineering designs have included yield estimates, heat and mass transfer models, retort thermo-mechanical designs and constructability analysis.

Red Leaf CEO, Adolph Lechtenberger, said, "Hatch is the recognized expert in engineering services for the oil shale industry and has unmatched experience in design and project development of oil shale projects. Hatch has been a part of the development of Red Leaf's oil shale technology from the beginning. This agreement with a world class engineering company will increase investor confidence and is a significant milestone in the launch of our Seep Ridge project."

Sanjiv Save, Managing Director of the Oil and Gas business unit of Hatch, said, "We're excited to be building on our long-standing relationship with Red Leaf and to continue our work helping them to develop and implement the EcoShale® technology. We see this as the next step in helping oil shale projects achieve unprecedented outcomes with reduced costs and improved recovery of oil."

Red Leaf is developing a 10,000 barrel per day oil shale project at its Seep Ridge site, approximately 60 miles south of Vernal, Utah. Construction for the project is expected to begin in 2021 with first production in 2023. Red Leaf recently awarded Hatch a contract to complete the next level of engineering on this commercial project, a front-end loading or FEL2 design, which will be completed in first half of 2019. Red Leaf also expects to begin pre-qualifying potential EPC contractors and mine operators for the project later this year.

In parallel, one of Red Leaf's licensees, Questerre Energy Corp., has recently announced that it is moving to the next phase of engineering with Hatch on its large scale, integrated 50,000 barrel per day oil shale project in Jordan. Questerre has an MOU for an eight-billion-barrel oil shale resource in Jordan, and Red Leaf, as licensor of the EcoShale® process, is working with Questerre to support its concession filing.

About Red Leaf

Red Leaf Resources, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was founded in 2006. Its assets include over 500 million barrels of recoverable oil shale in the Unita Basin south of Vernal, Utah and the proprietary EcoShale® technology.

For additional information, contact Alex Bocock, Senior VP of Business Development at 801-878-8100 or visit www.redleafinc.com.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.

The information contained in the press release represents Red Leaf Resources, Inc. (the "Company") views, estimates and assumptions, any of which may change without notice. Neither the Company or Hatch nor any of its shareholders, affiliates, partners, members, directors, officers, management, employees or representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any of the information or any other information (whether communicated in written or oral form) transmitted or made available to you. This report may contain forward looking information relating to, without limitation, the Company and its business, intentions, plans, expectations and anticipated financial performance or condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its proprietary technology could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking information contained in this report. This report is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

SOURCE Red Leaf Resources, Inc.

