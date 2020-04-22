Red Lobster® Introduces Date Night Deals Plus Virtual Backgrounds And A Customized Playlist To Set The Mood For A Romantic Night In

For those having a virtual date night, Red Lobster is transporting guests to their favorite Red Lobster restaurant with downloadable Zoom backgrounds and setting the mood with a curated Spotify playlist – all of which can be found directly on Red Lobster's website .

For guests dining together, there are three craveable Date Night Deals to choose from, each of which come with a choice of appetizer, entrée for two, family-size side and delicious desserts – and, of course, all meals are accompanied by four warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Lobster Date Night:

Appetizers (Choose 1): Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Entrées: Two Maine lobster tails

Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries

Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Key Lime Pie, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Appetizers (Choose 1): Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Entrées: Two Maine lobster tails and two wood-grilled NY strip steaks

Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries

Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Key Lime Pie, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Appetizers (Choose 1): Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, NEW! Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon, Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Entrées: Two tender Maine lobster tails, wild-caught North American snow crab legs, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and crispy cornflake-crusted shrimp. Served with rice.

Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries

Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Key Lime Pie, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Order Red Lobster To Go for curbside pickup, where available, or free touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com to enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the comfort of home. Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

