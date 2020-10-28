Red Lobster® Offers Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day

Appetizers

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon

Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Desserts

Chocolate Wave

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Warm Apple Crostada

Key Lime Pie

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website. Guests can earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠.

*Tax and gratuity not included. Availability may vary. Dine-in only.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: Samantha Bruno, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

