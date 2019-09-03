Red Lobster® Reveals Endless Shrimp® Lineup for $15.99

To create the ultimate Endless Shrimp experience, guests can choose two of their favorite shrimp preparations, and when they are ready, order additional shrimp dishes one at a time. Each Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied with a choice of salad, side and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® .

This year's Endless Shrimp lineup features five exciting offerings to satisfy every guests' craving, including:

Crispy Sriracha Honey Shrimp: Shrimp coated in crispy corn flakes and panko, fried and drizzled with sriracha honey

Shrimp coated in crispy corn flakes and panko, fried and drizzled with sriracha honey Teriyaki-Grilled Shrimp: Grilled shrimp, drizzled with teriyaki sauce and topped with green onions

Grilled shrimp, drizzled with teriyaki sauce and topped with green onions Garlic Shrimp Scampi: Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce

Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce Shrimp Linguini Alfredo: Tender shrimp in Red Lobster's famous creamy garlic Parmesan sauce, served over linguini

Tender shrimp in Red Lobster's famous creamy garlic Parmesan sauce, served over linguini Hand-Breaded Shrimp: Hand-breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with Red Lobster's signature cocktail sauce

"Every year, our guests count the days in anticipation of Endless Shrimp. We know it's a guest-favorite because it gives our guests the opportunity to explore an abundance of exciting new flavors and preparations of shrimp as well as the classic favorites," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. "This year's lineup features something for everyone – whether you're craving shrimp that's fried, grilled, tossed in garlic butter or served over pasta, the assortment of flavors and combinations gives guests new, craveable ways to enjoy shrimp."

Guests can complement their Endless Shrimp meal with the NEW! Sailor's Paradise – a refreshing limited-time cocktail, served in a collectible Lighthouse glass, featuring Sailor Jerry spiced rum with a dash of bitters, a squeeze of lime, a splash of pineapple juice and topped with ginger beer.

Red Lobster now also offers delivery, providing guests with the convenience of ordering directly from www.redlobster.com straight to their door. Guests can earn points for dining, including through delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Prices higher in New York Times Square, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

