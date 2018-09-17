Red Mountain Underground Gold Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Red Mountain Underground Gold Project, located northeast of Stewart, British Columbia. The project is also subject to requirements under the Nisga'a Final Agreement, a modern treaty signed by the governments of Canada, British Columbia, and the Nis g a'a Nation.

The Agency invites the Nis g a'a Nation, Indigenous groups and the public to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report , which includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by October 18, 2018 to:

Red Mountain Underground Gold Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

410-701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C6

Telephone: 604-666-2431

Email: CEAA.RedMountain.ACEE@canada.ca

Following the public comment period, the Environmental Assessment Report and potential environmental assessment conditions will be finalized and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with comments received. The Minister will make a decision on whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

