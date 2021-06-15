Red Oak Announces Hire Of Industry Veteran John Proskoczilo As Business Development Director

According to Red Oak leadership, John's addition will provide the team much-needed bandwidth to support increased interest in their advertising compliance and licensing and registration offerings. Red Oak has earned spots on several watch lists for growth and technical excellence this past year, including the Inc. 5000, the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list, and the RegTech 100. "This past year has been growth-focused at Red Oak, as firms have recognized the importance of strong compliance systems to connect employees across remote work locations," said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak. "John has developed a proven track record for growth through his work for various regtech companies, and we're eager to see him put his knowledge and expertise to work for Red Oak."

Prior to joining Red Oak, John spent more than two decades working in business development, sales, and compliance for FIRE Solutions, NRS, and RegEd. In addition to his sales and business development-related roles, Proskoczilo has also led technology-focused teams, adding a unique dimension to his ability to connect with compliance teams and offer solutions that fit their needs.

"Clients come to Red Oak because they want a more effective, efficient, and smarter way to manage advertising compliance by helping them get their collateral to market sooner and more effectively manage their licensing and registration process," Pope said. "They appreciate that Red Oak provides flexible solutions to address their specific needs and that we truly understand what they need to be more agile in their processes while reducing potential risk to their firm. When we're hiring, we look for people like John, people who understand the market and the industry, and who thoroughly highlight the efficiency Red Oak creates for its users."

John received Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Relations and a Master of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from Boston University.

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

