Red Oak Compliance Solutions Named to RegTech100 List for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance technology, was named to the RegTech100 list for the second consecutive year. The RegTech100 list was created to highlight companies whose solutions address the growing challenges of managing compliance and regulatory pressures in the financial services industry.

According to Red Oak leadership, the company's continuing inclusion on the list can be credited to both the strength of its flagship software in supporting business's review processes and to its 2020 release of Smart Review, a single source disclosure library that uses machine intelligence to improve accuracy, reduce risk and get advertising materials to market faster.

"This recognition is further validation of our strong client focus and commitment to continuous innovation in the advertising compliance space," said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak. "By listening to our clients, iteratively improving and providing tools that work with their organizations, we make it possible for them to centralize their compliance review processes and create systems that work for them. And, at the same time, they're able to ensure faster approvals, improved efficiency and 100% books and records compliance."

RegTech industry investment continues to grow, with new contenders hitting the market frequently. According to RegTech Analyst, the specialist research firm that created the RegTech100, more than $5 billion has been invested in RegTech during 2020. Inclusion on the RegTech100 list allows financial institutions and financial services providers to sort through the growing field of offerings and to connect with the leaders in the field.

The RegTech100 companies were selected from more than 1,000 RegTech candidates, and were chosen based on their innovative uses of technology to solve significant industry problems, or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function. According to RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov, "The RegTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as identity verification, risk management, communications monitoring, information security and reporting."

A full list of the RegTech100 can be found at www.RegTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download on the website.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines, as well as agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Our clients report 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. Are you ready to minimize risk, reduce costs, and improve efficiency? Contact the Red Oak team to learn how.

Contact:

Amy Watson

VP, Director of Marketing and Sales

Red Oak Compliance Solutions

512-696-1491

redoak.com

SOURCE Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Related Links

https://www.redoakcompliance.com/

