Red Oak Compliance Solutions Releases New Module Designed to Automate Licensing and Registration Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance technology for the financial services industry, has announced the release of Smart Registration(SM), a licensing and registration software designed to help firms more effectively manage their representatives' credentials and ensure compliance with registration deadlines. This new system helps firms minimize risk, reduce costs and increase efficiencies in their compliance processes.

Smart Registration(SM) manages and tracks licenses, registrations, deadlines/expirations, continuing education credits, organizational hierarchies, and more. It deploys automated alerts to notify users of upcoming deadlines, connects directly to FINRA for CRD filings, and is 100% 17(a)-4 books and records compliant.

Clients moving to Smart Registration(SM) from other systems will find the migration painless, with the ability to seamlessly populate legacy data directly into Red Oak. It is also fully configurable so users can create custom workflows for their specific business requirements.

The release of Smart Registration(SM) continues Red Oak's commitment to developing software with intelligence for financial industry firms. The company previously released Smart Review, a machine intelligence-driven enhancement that enables firms to centralize and manage disclosures for faster approvals and greater efficiency in the ad review process.

"Our focus is on developing tools that create immediate value for our clients," said Red Oak CTO Rick Grashel. "When we designed Smart Registration(SM) , we wanted to provide clients an easy-to-use and easy-to-implement tool they could get up and running quickly, so they can be as efficient as possible. With Smart Registration(SM), they'll benefit from a seamless migration process, a centralized source for data and an automation engine – all of which reduce the manual steps and resources required to maintain their licensing and registration information."

According to Red Oak leadership, Smart Registration(SM) supports firms of all sizes and is designed to replace manual processes with an automated solution. According to COO Cathy Vasilev, the Red Oak leadership team focused on reducing the risk to firms caused by relying on spreadsheets or other manual tracking systems to protect their firms and keep their people in compliance.

"In connecting with clients, we learned that even some of the largest and most well-respected firms find their current licensing and registration management systems antiquated and time-consuming to maintain," Vasilev said. "Our goal in developing this software, as with all our Red Oak solutions, is to keep firms compliant, minimize risk and reduce their manual workload, so they can focus on what they do best – serving their clients."

Smart Registration(SM) will be released as an add-on module to the flagship Red Oak advertising compliance review tool.

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Amy Watson

Vice President, Director of Marketing and Sales

(512) 696-1491

[email protected]

Learn More

SOURCE Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Related Links

https://www.redoakcompliance.com/

