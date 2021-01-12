Red Oak Hires James K. Ryan, Former SVP Of Sales At Compliance Risk Concepts And RegEd As Director Of Business Development

In his role at Red Oak, Ryan will be responsible for driving growth and expansion in Red Oak's core business verticals, including investment adviser, broker-dealer, asset management, banking, and insurance. In addition to focusing on deepening client relationships and growing market share, Ryan's expertise will benefit Red Oak as they continue to develop additional modules to help clients satisfy their compliance requirements.

"Red Oak is an agile development firm with a very strong focus on listening to clients, then continually developing compliance review software that improves efficiency and accuracy while reducing risk," said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak Compliance Solutions. "James' industry knowledge and connections make him a natural fit for our team. And, equally important, he's well-known for building and cultivating strong client relationships, which is at the heart of Red Oak's value proposition."

Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in both sales and compliance. His in-depth expertise of how financial services and compliance clients operate, as well as how they manage their sales cycles, were cited by leadership as invaluable resources that led to his selection for this role. Prior to joining the Red Oak team, Ryan developed an in-depth knowledge of compliance consulting and sales. During Jim's 15-year tenure at RegEd, he handled sales of the organization's vast portfolio of technology solutions for compliance, training, and licensing management to broker-dealers, investment advisers, and insurance companies. Through his direct contribution, Jim was responsible for approximately $17 million worth of growth for RegEd, establishing lifelong clients in the process. Looking back on his accomplishments, Jim credits his achievements in advocating for the client, building sincere relationships with those he serves, and creating a culture of shared success with his colleagues.

When asked about his decision to join Red Oak, Jim said, "I've known Stephen and Cathy for many years and was on the short-end of many sales cycles when competing with them. I am thrilled to join the Sales team and look forward to my role and contribution in building upon the growth and success Red Oak has celebrated since 2010. I cannot wait to work alongside all of the hard-working and dedicated professionals in the organization."

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines, as well as agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Our clients report 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com.

