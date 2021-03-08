Red Robin "Cauls" for Guests to Gather Around the Table with New Cauliflower "Wings" and Cauliflower Crust Donatos Pizza Limited-Time Menu Offerings

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is giving Americans yet another reason to gather around the table with its new limited-time cauliflower-based menu offerings. The new options are a modern-day reimagining of two classics – wings and pizza – using the power of cauliflower.

Red Robin prides itself on bringing friends and family together to connect over its delicious meal choices, and the introduction of its new cauliflower offerings extend even more tasty, satisfying and shareable options to diners. The new items are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide, allowing guests to enjoy a delicious experience at a Red Robin table or their very own.

Red Robin's new Cauliflower "Wings" feature delicious, breaded bite-sized cauliflower with a choice of sauce, served on a bed of Yukon kettle chips. Additionally, a new cauliflower crust option is available at participating Red Robin restaurants that serve Donatos® Pizza.

In an online survey distributed to 2,000 Americans in conjunction with OnePoll, Red Robin found that three-quarters of Americans who consider themselves reformed veggie lovers embrace vegetables more today than they did as kids. The top five veggies that have grown on Americans over the years include broccoli (34 percent), spinach (30 percent), asparagus (29 percent), avocados (28 percent) and cauliflower (28 percent). While cauliflower earned the top spot among non-green vegetables, it leaves room for a good number of potential "cauli converts."

"Our new cauliflower-focused limited-time menu offerings showcase that vegetables are more versatile than ever," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "Whether the guest is an existing cauliflower fan or looking to experience something new, we encourage our guests to gather around our table, or theirs, and try our new cauliflower offerings while they last."

For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com.

The findings are the result of a double opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans aged 18 and older, coordinated by OnePoll in partnership with Red Robin. The survey was conducted online within the U.S. in February 2021 to provide insight into consumers' vegetable consumption. To learn more about OnePoll's survey methodology, visit https://www.onepoll.us/scripting-and-data/. For more information on Red Robin or to find your nearest location, please visit: https://www.redrobin.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

