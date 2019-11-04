Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Salutes Military Members with a Free Red's Tavern Double® Burger and Bottomless Fries® on Veterans Day

"Veterans Day honors the courageous men and women who have served our country, and at Red Robin, we are proud to continue tradition by rewarding these remarkable military members the best way we know how: with burgers and bottomless fries," said Paul J.B. Murphy III, president and chief executive officer at Red Robin. "Red Robin looks forward to having another opportunity to say, 'thank you' for their dedication as they enjoy a Red's Tavern Double burger and fries on us."

Red Robin is known for its innovative selection of more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers, including the Red's Tavern Double® burger. The delicious offering features two fire-grilled beef patties topped with melted American cheese, house-made Red's Secret Tavern Sauce™, fresh lettuce and tomato on a toasted sesame bun. Every Red's Tavern Double® burger is also proudly served with Bottomless Steak Fries®, which means unlimited refills to enjoy.

Beyond Veterans Day, the Gourmet Burger Authority™ is committed to supporting military guests year-round through its Red Robin Royalty® Military Program. Veterans and active duty military members, along with their parents and spouses, can sign up for Red Robin's rewards program to receive special offers and perks throughout the year.

To learn more about Red Robin's Veterans Day offer, visit www.redrobin.com/veteransday. For more information about the Red Robin Royalty® and how to become eligible to receive additional benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

