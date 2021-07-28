Red Rock Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the second quarter the Company continued to operate its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire Properties, while Palms Casino Resort, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson remained closed during the quarter. While second quarter 2019 results are included below for comparative purposes, the 2019 results include, among other things, the results of our four currently closed properties in addition to the properties which operated in the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter Results

Net revenues were $428.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 295%, or $319.7 million , from $108.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the closure of our properties during most of the second quarter in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 11% or $54.7 million from net revenue of $482.9 million .

for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 295%, or , from for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the closure of our properties during most of the second quarter in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 11% or from net revenue of . Net income was $143.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of $261.8 million , from a loss of $118.4 million for the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, net income increased by $150.4 million from a loss of $7.1 million .

for the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of , from a loss of for the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, net income increased by from a loss of . Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $210.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $227.4 million from negative $17.3 million in the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased 82% or $94.9 million from $115.2 million .

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $426.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 322%, or $325.4 million , from $101.0 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the closure of our properties during most of the second quarter in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 7% or $31.3 million from net revenue of $457.8 million .

operations were for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 322%, or , from in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the closure of our properties during most of the second quarter in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 7% or from net revenue of . Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $222.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $234.7 million , from negative $12.1 million in the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased 110% or $116.6 million from $106.0 million .

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 were $91.0 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $2.7 billion.

Conference Call Information

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations excluding non-cash expenses, financing costs, and other non-operational or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net, asset impairment, losses from assets held for sale, interest expense, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, provision (benefit) for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, our ability to consummate the sale of the Palms, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019 Operating revenues:





















Casino $ 304,212

$ 75,608

$ 245,268

$ 564,150

$ 283,875

$ 490,201 Food and beverage 64,885

14,985

137,791

111,757

103,316

242,724 Room 39,150

5,491

49,311

61,094

45,567

97,386 Other 19,640

6,446

26,905

35,197

27,803

52,827 Management fees 270

5,940

23,593

8,578

25,297

46,752 Net revenues 428,157

108,470

482,868

780,776

485,858

929,890 Operating costs and expenses:





















Casino 70,400

31,625

87,716

133,516

114,900

170,656 Food and beverage 48,879

22,424

140,155

89,936

114,910

232,391 Room 14,650

6,402

20,559

25,741

27,075

40,755 Other 5,983

3,058

13,674

11,333

12,692

25,533 Selling, general and administrative 84,090

65,232

110,602

163,000

166,505

209,667 Depreciation and amortization 36,160

57,924

55,835

90,415

116,458

106,688 Write-downs and other charges, net 1,435

15,466

8,846

1,695

24,273

32,574 Asset impairment (1,956)

-

-

167,777

-

-

259,641

202,131

437,387

683,413

576,813

818,264 Operating income (loss) 168,516

(93,661)

45,481

97,363

(90,955)

111,626 Earnings (losses) from joint ventures 1,233

(572)

521

1,623

(370)

1,026 Operating income (loss) and earnings (losses) from joint ventures 169,749

(94,233)

46,002

98,986

(91,325)

112,652























Other income (expense):





















Interest expense, net (25,614)

(33,980)

(40,981)

(52,881)

(70,038)

(78,419) Gain (loss) on extinguishment/modification of debt, net -

11,164

-

(8,140)

(247)

(302) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (86)

(1,250)

(12,958)

(214)

(21,260)

(19,596) Other (118)

(118)

(83)

(166)

(162)

(152)

(25,818)

(24,184)

(54,022)

(61,401)

(91,707)

(98,469) Income (loss) before income tax 143,931

(118,417)

(8,020)

37,585

(183,032)

14,183 (Provision) benefit for income tax (581)

-

953

(798)

(113,185)

(966) Net income (loss) 143,350

(118,417)

(7,067)

36,787

(296,217)

13,217 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 56,636

(46,875)

(3,221)

14,851

(72,476)

5,740 Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 86,714

$ (71,542)

$ (3,846)

$ 21,936

$ (223,741)

$ 7,477























Earnings (loss) per common share:





















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 1.24

$ (1.01)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.31

$ (3.19)

$ 0.11 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 1.12

$ (1.01)

$ (0.06)

$ 0.29

$ (3.19)

$ 0.10























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic 70,212

70,518

69,556

70,469

70,240

69,477 Diluted 117,787

70,518

69,556

117,639

70,240

116,715























Dividends declared per common share $ -

$ -

$ 0.10

$ -

$ 0.10

$ 0.20

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019 Net revenues





















Las Vegas operations $ 426,410

$ 101,020

$ 457,753

$ 769,227

$ 457,485

$ 880,123 Native American management -

5,894

23,452

8,087

25,154

46,448 Reportable segment net revenues 426,410

106,914

481,205

777,314

482,639

926,571 Corporate and other 1,747

1,556

1,663

3,462

3,219

3,319 Net revenues $ 428,157

$ 108,470

$ 482,868

$ 780,776

$ 485,858

$ 929,890























Net income (loss) $ 143,350

$ (118,417)

$ (7,067)

$ 36,787

$ (296,217)

$ 13,217 Adjustments





















Depreciation and amortization 36,160

57,924

55,835

90,415

116,458

106,688 Share-based compensation 3,373

3,589

4,532

6,114

7,642

8,385 Write-downs and other charges, net 1,435

15,466

8,846

1,695

24,273

32,574 Asset impairment (1,956)

-

-

167,777

-

- Losses from assets held for sale 1,441

-

-

1,441

-

- Interest expense, net 25,614

33,980

40,981

52,881

70,038

78,419 (Gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net -

(11,164)

-

8,140

247

302 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 86

1,250

12,958

214

21,260

19,596 Provision (benefit) for income tax 581

-

(953)

798

113,185

966 Other 73

121

83

544

163

152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,157

$ (17,251)

$ 115,215

$ 366,806

$ 57,049

$ 260,299























Adjusted EBITDA





















Las Vegas operations $ 222,589

$ (12,095)

$ 105,995

$ 383,269

$ 56,390

$ 240,749 Native American management -

5,207

21,950

7,604

22,808

43,426 Corporate and other (12,432)

(10,363)

(12,730)

(24,067)

(22,149)

(23,876) Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,157

$ (17,251)

$ 115,215

$ 366,806

$ 57,049

$ 260,299

