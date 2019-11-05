Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts", "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net revenues were $465.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.0%, or $53.6 million, from $412.3 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to an increase in Las Vegas operations, led by an increase in net revenues at the Palms Casino Resort (the "Palms").

Net loss was $26.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $51.9 million, from net income of $25.1 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to one-time charges relating to the termination of certain artist performance agreements and employment arrangements at the Palms, as well as higher depreciation and amortization relating to the Palms redevelopment project.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $111.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.8%, or $2.0 million, from $109.1 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in Las Vegas operations excluding the Palms and management fees generated under the Graton Resort management agreement, partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA at the Palms.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $440.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 13.1%, or $51.0 million, from $389.7 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $97.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 0.8%, or $0.7 million, from $97.9 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in net revenues from Las Vegas operations was primarily due to an increase in net revenues at the Palms, and the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was primarily due to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA at the Palms.

Native American Management

Adjusted EBITDA from Native American operations was $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.6% from $19.8 million in the same period of 2018 due to increased management fees generated under the Graton Resort management agreement.

Palms Redevelopment Update

The Palms redevelopment project is now complete with the final component of phase three of the project, Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan, having opened in late September 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company has incurred approximately $679 million in costs against the $690 million project.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 were $106.4 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $3.095 billion. The Company's debt to Adjusted EBITDA and interest coverage ratios were 5.5x and 4.1x, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 28, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2019.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.10 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $11.7 million, approximately $7.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $4.7 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net (loss) income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net (loss) income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net (including Palms redevelopment and preopening expenses, loss on artist performance contract termination at Palms' nightclub and dayclub, severance, business innovation and technology enhancements), tax receivable agreement liability adjustment, interest expense, net, loss on modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments, (benefit) provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries which involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the effects of the economy and business conditions on consumer spending and our business; competition, including the risk that new gaming licenses or gaming activities are approved; our substantial outstanding indebtedness and the effect of our significant debt service requirements; our ability to refinance our outstanding indebtedness and obtain necessary capital; the impact of extensive regulation; risks associated with changes to applicable gaming and tax laws; risks associated with development, construction and management of new projects or the redevelopment or expansion of existing facilities; and other risks described in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 238,269

$ 230,723

$ 728,470

$ 699,726 Food and beverage 128,016

94,666

370,740

280,226 Room 48,169

39,306

145,555

128,655 Other 27,823

26,385

80,650

73,858 Management fees 23,581

21,252

70,333

67,094 Net revenues 465,858

412,332

1,395,748

1,249,559 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 89,205

82,772

259,861

242,126 Food and beverage 128,376

87,097

360,767

252,320 Room 20,279

19,595

61,034

59,126 Other 14,077

13,216

39,610

34,111 Selling, general and administrative 107,756

104,360

317,423

297,540 Depreciation and amortization 57,925

44,235

164,613

133,391 Write-downs and other charges, net 34,094

6,439

66,668

21,070 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (97)

-

(97)

(90,375)

451,615

357,714

1,269,879

949,309 Operating income 14,243

54,618

125,869

300,250 Earnings from joint ventures 455

499

1,481

1,606 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 14,698

55,117

127,350

301,856















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (40,517)

(33,590)

(118,936)

(96,299) Loss on modification of debt -

-

(302)

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,739)

4,229

(21,335)

27,353 Other (82)

(66)

(234)

(287)

(42,338)

(29,427)

(140,807)

(69,233) (Loss) income before income tax (27,640)

25,690

(13,457)

232,623 Benefit (provision) for income tax 842

(623)

(124)

(26,324) Net (loss) income (26,798)

25,067

(13,581)

206,299 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11,141)

10,387

(5,401)

57,704 Net (loss) income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ (15,657)

$ 14,680

$ (8,180)

$ 148,595















(Loss) earnings per common share:













(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ (0.22)

$ 0.21

$ (0.12)

$ 2.15 (Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ (0.22)

$ 0.20

$ (0.12)

$ 1.66















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 69,618

69,250

69,525

69,059 Diluted 69,618

117,074

69,525

117,006















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 440,695

$ 389,668

$ 1,320,818

$ 1,178,520 Native American management 23,453

21,119

69,901

66,644 Reportable segment net revenues 464,148

410,787

1,390,719

1,245,164 Corporate and other 1,710

1,545

5,029

4,395 Net revenues $ 465,858

$ 412,332

$ 1,395,748

$ 1,249,559















Net (loss) income $ (26,798)

$ 25,067

$ (13,581)

$ 206,299 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 57,925

44,235

164,613

133,391 Share-based compensation 4,464

3,315

12,849

8,872 Write-downs and other charges, net 34,094

6,439

66,668

21,070 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (97)

-

(97)

(90,375) Interest expense, net 40,517

33,590

118,936

96,299 Loss on modification of debt -

-

302

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,739

(4,229)

21,335

(27,353) (Benefit) provision for income tax (842)

623

124

26,324 Other 82

66

234

(700) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,084

$ 109,106

$ 371,383

$ 373,827















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 97,168

$ 97,942

$ 329,338

$ 336,408 Native American management 22,273

19,787

65,699

61,671 Reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA 119,441

117,729

395,037

398,079 Corporate and other (8,357)

(8,623)

(23,654)

(24,252) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,084

$ 109,106

$ 371,383

$ 373,827

