Red Rocks Amphitheater gets an Aurubis Copper Roof from Hamburg, Germany

DENVER, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Roofing, Inc. is finishing the penultimate phase of the Red Rocks Amphitheater Stage Roof Replacement. The distinguished project was awarded to Superior Roofing, Inc. in August of 2020. Being awarded this project accentuated the innovative high-quality roof construction, high safety standards, and notable client satisfaction earned by Superior Roofing over the last 38 years. This sophisticated project also promoted best practices in teamwork by owners, contractor, and Superior Roofing, Inc.

Superior's Project Manager, Drew Candlin, stated that he and his team have all worked incredibly hard to deliver a gorgeous Amphitheater Stage roof. This Worldwide Concert Venue is receiving a world-class copper roof supplied by one of the world's largest copper suppliers, Aurubis. It is a one-of-a-kind roof, on a one-of-a-kind Amphitheater, using one of the world's foremost copper suppliers from Germany.

The Aurubis group has been supplying Copper for over 150 years, and the Red Rocks Amphitheater is one of the world's most prestigious concert venues. Superior Roofing is installing an extremely gorgeous high-end Nordic Brown Copper Standing Seam roof on this impressive Amphitheater. The high-end copper was shipped in rolls on crates and is being fabricated right on the roof top by one of Superior's outstanding teams.

This 8,500 sq. ft. project is a jewel from a commercial sheet metal roofing standpoint. This project is filled with challenges primarily due to location, however those challenges are what make this project fun and interesting. Moreover, Candlin emphasized that there are no obstacles Superior Roofing will not overcome to provide long-lasting commercial roofing.

Candlin added that bidding, selling, and managing this project called the Red Rocks Amphitheater Stage Roof Replacement is one of the premier projects of his 8-year career at Superior Roofing. Everyone in Colorado and people from around the world know about this amazing venue. They come to hear remarkable music and to see the Amphitheater's picturesque backdrop, and they leave with lasting memories of one of the most beautiful venues in the world. Being a part of a one-time project like this is extremely satisfying as a professional in the commercial roofing industry.

About Superior Roofing, Inc.

Superior Roofing, Inc. provides a full menu of commercial roofing and architectural panel systems, along with first class roof repair, service, and maintenance programs that meet every need. Superior Roofing is known for its ability to take on Colorado's most challenging projects. They work with practically every Commercial Building GC, Architect, and Roof Consultant in Colorado, from pre-construction planning and design to the finished product. For more information, visit https://SuperiorRoofing.com, email Darren Oliver at [email protected] or give him a call at 303-375-0300.

Media Contact:

Superior Roofing, Inc.

14700 E. 39th Ave. Aurora, CO 80011

[email protected]

Office: 303-375-0300 - Direct: 720-490-1239

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12862509

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Superior Roofing, Inc.

Related Links

http://SuperiorRoofing.com

