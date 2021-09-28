Red Roof® Invites Americans to "Travel for Good" During Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Benefit the American Cancer Society as part of Room in Your Heart Program

"We are proud to donate a portion of proceeds to the American Cancer Society as they work to continue research, education and advocacy to help patients live longer and better," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "We created the Room in Your Heart Program specifically to provide support opportunities through initiatives that allow our guests to make a difference as they make travel decisions, and we hope they will join us to help turn Red Roof pink this fall."

Travelers looking to make conscious choices as they hit the road this fall can feel good knowing they are helping contribute to the American Cancer Society's lifesaving mission. Since 1946, they have raised and invested $5 billion in research, served 3.3 million patients in the last decade and provided more than 1 million cancer screenings in underserved communities.

"Our organization couldn't operate without the support of partners like Red Roof that allow us to help save and celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer," says Brant Woodward, Interim Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations, American Cancer Society. "We sincerely appreciate the generosity of future travelers as they make decisions to support our ongoing cause to help people with cancer, their families and friends."

Through the Room in Your Heart program, travelers who book and complete a stay between October 1 – October 31, 2021 can use VP Code 628558 to receive a 15% discount at participating properties, with 5% of revenue from each stay during the month benefiting the American Cancer Society. Book at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, or at a participating property. **

Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a dedicated RediClean™ program to help keep guests and staff safe, a flexible cancellation policy at most properties that allows changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival and pets stay free. *** For more information about Red Roof's Room in Your Heart Program, please visit this link: Room In Your Heart Discount | Red Roof Gives Back.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by

Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org

*According to the American Cancer Society.

**VP Code valid for 15% discount at participating inns for stays booked and completed October 1 – October 31, 2021. 5% commission on completed stays paid by inns, donated to the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

*** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

Media Contact:

Aaron Shirley

815-441-2534

SOURCE Red Roof

Related Links

https://www.redroof.com

