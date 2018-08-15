Red Roof® launches extended stay brand HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® to accommodate growing demand.

"The extended stay category continues to grow as consumer preferences continue to evolve," says Andrew Alexander, President, Red Roof. "The launch of HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof is a natural progression, and key milestone, as we extend our portfolio for a range of guests, leveraging our solid industry reputation for knowing what guests want and fulfilling those needs with a full fleet of offerings, now including extended stay."

Red Roof expects rapid growth based on guest demand for its new sub-brand through strong franchisee partnerships. Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof, says, "HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof offers franchisees opportunities to invest in one of the most rapidly growing segments of the hospitality industry. This new sub-brand will create additional brand awareness, giving our franchisees access to a new customer base while still benefitting from the strong brand equity, attributes, benefits and proven support system of Red Roof."

Following over $50 million in renovations, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof will provide warm and inviting accommodations, free high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen HD TVs featuring premium cable with HBO, on-site laundry and free U.S. phone service. As local residents comprise 60 percent of extended stay occupancy, extended stay is an all-inclusive alternative to hefty upfront rental and security deposits, expensive monthly rents, gas bills, water bills, cable bills, electric bills and often, parking fees. Extended stays are also attractive to those in project-based job industries—such as construction and healthcare—and those who are part of the gig economy, which sees more Americans than ever moving frequently from job to job. Businessmen and women who are frequently on the road, families with patients in nearby hospitals and professionals who are relocating are also frequent guests in this sector.

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof offers guests a range of amenities and services that is top-of-line for the sector, making long-term living a joy and bringing peace-of-mind. Live-in studios and suites feature all the conveniences of home, including a kitchenette with full-size refrigerator, microwave, sink, kitchen table and chairs. Outside of the kitchenette, guests can expect brand new bedding, high-definition televisions, laundry rooms open 24 hours per day, seven days per week and complimentary coffee in the lobby areas each morning. Properties are located near work, local restaurants and shops.

"At Red Roof, we fully understand what travelers in the extended stay sector want," notes Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "With HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, we're providing all the well-known and well-regarded components that Red Roof always has: value, comfort and friendly service. Now, they're available with the basic essentials of an extended stay, at one of the best-value price points in the hotel industry. All of this is what truly differentiates HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof from the other extended stay choices in the market."

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof will offer a kitchen kit for a low additional charge that includes a full dish and silverware set that guests can keep after their stay. Additionally, all guests will be eligible to participate in RediCard®, Red Roof's popular loyalty program. RediCard membership is one of the most generous in the industry: free nights are just 6,000 points at HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations and 7,000 points at Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+® properties. Guests can also use points to shop for gift cards from Amazon, Target and other retailers from Red Roof's online catalog. For more information, please visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 550 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.™ with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests the Basic Essentials For A Long Term Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® — a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediCard, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations.

