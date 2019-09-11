Red Roof® Offers Travelers Fall Breakation Deals Across the Country

"Red Roof is enticing consumers to take a fall breakation and benefit when they book directly through our web site or through the 800 number," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "These special offers have been created to give travelers the flexibility to fall into not only the season, but also to fall into savings that will allow them more pocket change to experience the cities they plan to visit."

Breakation-seekers are invited to enjoy the following deals:

All fall travelers will benefit from booking directly on redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or by calling the property directly with the lowest online rate backed by Red Roof's RediPromise® and earning Red Roof RediRewards™ RediPoints™. If they find a lower rate for the same room, the company will match that lower rate – and provide enough RediPoints - 7,000 - for a free night on a future booking. Travelers who book direct also receive a guest room type guarantee, great customer service backed by a Hassle-Free Guarantee, no cancellation fees on most reservations1and total privacy and security. Guests can learn more about Red Roof's RediPromise, by visiting https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof-inn/RediPromise.

Senior travelers (59+) will receive 15% off, through September 30 , at all Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, The Red Collection®, and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® properties when booking direct and using code VP607564

Active Military, Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, Paramedics and anyone in a military or first-responder uniform can use VP624677 and receive 15% off, through September 30 , at all Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection, and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof properties.

To help inspire travelers to hit the road, Red Roof has hand-selected three key cities that bring the best of fall to the forefront:

Boston: Say "Cool Beans" in Beantown! Thanks to its steeped history and natural foliage, Boston is one of the best fall destinations, providing visitors with a bevy of seasonal offerings. Opt for a historical ghost tour, stroll down Mulberry street, warm up with a hot toddy at world-famous Cheers! or take in a pro or college football game. Book direct at any of the four Red Roof PLUS+ locations in the area including Boston Logan International Airport, Woburn/ Burlington, Framingham and Mansfield-Foxboro.

Philadelphia: The city of brotherly love brings out the best of the fall season. Head to the steps of Independence Hall and channel Rocky or take a walk through vibrant neighborhoods on the hunt for the perfect Philly cheesesteak to stay warm. Make homecoming and tailgating at favorite Philly area schools easy and affordable by booking direct at Red Roof PLUS+ at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Phoenix : Travelers can take a twist on traditional fall surroundings and head out west to take in cacti and gorgeous desert-scapes. Think hiking, horseback riding, local area sporting events and star gazing at night in Arizona . Enjoy these fall deals by booking direct at Red Roof PLUS+ locations in Phoenix West and Tempe.



And, as fall lovers hit the open road, there's no need for four-legged travelers to stay behind. Red Roof is pet-friendly, with one well-behaved pet welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost. For reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

