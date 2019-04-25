Red Roof® Unveils Evolution of Extended Stay Brand HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®

"As we developed the evolution of HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, meeting the needs of consumers with value engineering drove the concept of this prototype," says Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof. "Aesthetically pleasing properties underpinned by cost-effective construction and material that will be economically sourced allows us to deliver modern, functional hotels that will serve guests above and beyond all they expect from an extended stay property."

Attractive, contemporary curb appeal will greet guests as they approach the exterior of the new builds. Inside, lobbies are designed as an open concept with retractable pocket walls for added usable space. The new builds incorporate a refreshing color palette of blues and greens that will make lobbies and rooms feel fresh and clean. Rooms will provide expanded storage for guests, a priority for extended stay customers, and effectively utilize the vertical and horizontal spaces. Smart storage solutions include redesigned tiered coat racks that provide space for luggage, folded and hanging clothes. Behind room doors, wall clips will be installed for guests to hang coats, jackets, backpacks, and purses. Bed heights will allow for additional luggage storage underneath. Wood-like flooring and drape-less window treatments keeps a clean look to the rooms adding visual interest and texture while reducing the amount of odor absorbed by room fabrics. Honeycomb shelfing units in bathrooms are placed vertically, efficiently utilizing the small space while being loyal to the design aesthetic.

The new HTS prototype can be adapted to current HTS properties and can be easily used to enhance existing hotels. Hugh adds, "The new design of HomeTowne Studios will evolve based on continuous feedback."

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof brand standards will continue to provide guests with warm and inviting accommodations, free high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen HD TVs featuring premium cable with HBO, on-site laundry and free U.S. phone service. Live-in studios and suites feature all the conveniences of home, including a kitchenette with full-size refrigerator, microwave, sink, kitchen table and chairs. HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof also offers a kitchen kit for a low additional charge that includes a full dish and silverware set that guests can keep after their stay. Outside of the kitchenette, guests can expect laundry rooms open 24 hours per day, seven days per week and complimentary coffee in the lobby areas each morning. Properties are located near work, local restaurants and shops. Additionally, all guests will be eligible to participate in RediRewards™, Red Roof's popular loyalty program.

View new prototype renderings here. For more information on HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and Red Roof PLUS+, please visit RedRoof.com.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

