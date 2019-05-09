Red Sneakers for Oakley Celebrates 2nd Annual International Red Sneakers Day on May 20

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sneakers for Oakley today announced the second annual International Red Sneakers Day on May 20.

The nonprofit organization invites the world to participate and asks that everyone put on their red sneakers to bring worldwide attention to the growing food allergy epidemic, which affects 250 million people worldwide.

Capitalizing on the beginning of Food Allergy Awareness Month, celebrated during the month of May in the U.S., Red Sneakers for Oakley invites you to join the movement: One day when the simple, yet vivid, symbol of red sneakers can be leveraged to underscore the magnitude of the problems facing people with food allergies all over the world.

The goal of this effort is to create a momentum that will continue yearly, as more and more people participate in the day, bringing increased scrutiny into the causes of food allergies, better education on how to combat allergic reactions and, most importantly, more research into finding a remedy to this life-threatening condition.

Last year, on the Inaugural International Red Sneakers Day, supporters across multiple continents participated in the day by wearing their red sneakers, sending messages of support and posting photos on the internet. Messages were received from as far away as Russia, Japan, South Africa and Guam, and photos were posted on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #internationalredsneakersday. The hashtag trended widely on May 20, with unique posts, reposts and shares achieving an astounding reach of more than 2.5 million people*.

Red Sneakers for Oakley undertakes year-round initiatives to promote a better understanding of what it's like to live with a food allergy, to reduce the number of deaths caused by food allergies and to better recognize symptoms and respond more quickly to allergic reactions. International Red Sneakers Day serves as the cornerstone of these efforts.

"In honor of food allergy awareness, our supporters rally together on May 20, a day to highlight the need for education around the severity of food allergies. There is power in numbers and we believe it is important to use this day and this month to help improve the lives of people living with food allergies," said Merrill Debbs, co-founder of Red Sneakers for Oakley.

"No parent should ever have to suffer the pain of losing a child," continued Debbs. "With proper awareness and education, others might be able to prevent a fatal anaphylactic reaction from food allergies."

Participate in International Red Sneakers Day by wearing red sneakers on May 20. Wear them to work, to school, to play sports or wear them just as part of your normal routine. A handbook outlining ways in which to participate is available at https://www.redsneakers.org/rsfo-faam.

If you don't own red sneakers, plan ahead and check out the RSFO Shop for discounts from our partners and special offers for food allergy awareness gear! Red Sneakers for Oakley has a variety of discount coupons for the purchase of sneakers available on the Friends section of the website http://redsneakers.org.

Red Sneakers for Oakley asks all supporters to spread the word and forward information about International Red Sneakers Day to all their friends and family.

Post photos online wearing red sneakers and use the hashtag #InternationalRedSneakersDay to follow along with the activities happening all over the world on Monday, May 20, 2019.

For more information on how to participate in International Red Sneakers Day, please email ryanmarie@redsneakers.org.

Over 250 million people worldwide have food allergies. One in 13 children in the U.S. has a doctor-diagnosed food allergy. And every two minutes, someone goes to the emergency room due to food allergy induced anaphylaxis.*

*Source: E.A.T. | End Allergies Together/Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research

Red Sneakers for Oakley Red Sneakers for Oakley is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of food allergies, founded by Robert and Merrill Debbs after they tragically lost their 11-year-old-son, Oakley, due to a severe reaction to nuts.

