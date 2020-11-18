Red Sox hit a Home Run with new Ketchup

"We are excited to partner with True Made Foods and offer our fans the option of having sugar-free and gluten free ketchup, mustard, and BBQ sauce options at the ballpark," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson.

True Made Foods founder & CEO, Abe Kamarck, a Navy veteran and father of four hated ketchup. He knew it was nothing but red sugar...but his kids didn't care...or listen...so Abe made a better ketchup, using veggies like butternut squash and carrots to sweeten his products, not sugar.

When Fenway opens up again, Red Sox fans will be able to pour ketchup on their fries guilt free!

