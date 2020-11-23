Red Wheel/Weiser Partners with Dreamscape Media for Launch of Red Wheel Audio

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, and publishing house Red Wheel/Weiser today announced the launch of Red Wheel Audio, a new multi-year audio partnership. Marking the publisher's first venture into audio, the partnership with Dreamscape will include production and distribution for Red Wheel/Weiser's many imprints: Weiser, Career Press, Dharma Spring, Red Wheel, New Page Books, as well as distribution partner Hampton Roads. Several of Red Wheel/Weiser's key audio titles are now available for preorder on Amazon, Audible and iTunes. The complete audio catalog will soon be available to library patrons to enjoy through hoopla digital.

"It is a delight to partner with Red Wheel/Weiser, a publisher with longevity, respect, and loyal readership," said Michael Olah, Acquisitions Director, Dreamscape Media. "We are excited to produce and distribute their new releases and bestselling backlist titles in audio format. Red Wheel Audio's titles on spirituality, personal growth, and relationships will be very well received in the audiobook marketplace, meeting the needs of consumers with diverse spiritual paths."

The first Red Wheel Audio titles will be released on Nov. 24; including, for the first time in audio format, The Divine Spark: Psychedelics, Consciousness, and the Birth of Civilization edited by New York Times bestselling author Graham Hancock and written by a compilation of 22 authors, including New York Times bestselling author, Russell Brand.

"With the growth and demand for audiobooks the last few years the time is right to launch Red Wheel Audio, which will quickly become an integral part of Red Wheel/Weiser going forward as we release some of our well-loved older titles as well as new books alongside their print releases, "said Michael Pye, Associate Publisher, Red Wheel Audio. "Working with Dreamscape is a natural fit as they are leaders in the audio market and have extensive experience with the type of books we publish."

Coming to audio this December are beloved titles such as Odin: Ecstasy, Runes, & Norse Magic by Diana Paxson. Among other Red Wheel Audio titles set to be released in 2021, highlights include: Italian Folk Magic: Rue's Kitchen Witchery by Mary-Grace Fahrun and Let Your Spirit Guides Speak: A Simple Guide for a Life of Purpose, Abundance, and Joy by Debra Landwehr Engle.

"Red Wheel/Weiser has become a destination for the industry's most intriguing esoteric and spiritual teachings from traditions around the world, filling a desired gap in Dreamscape's spiritual and inspirational content," said Cat Zappa, Publisher and EVP of Film & Television Dreamscape Media. "It's a testament to their commitment to the loyal readers of the genre. That ethos extends to their endeavor with Red Wheel Audio, which is devoted to bringing audiences their beloved titles in a new and accessible format."

Red Wheel Audio will publish an estimated 15 titles per year, a mix of both backlist and front list. All titles will be made available in both digital and CD/MP3 CD formats.

"Expanding into audio publishing is one of the important initiatives we're developing in response to changes in the market for print and digital content," added Michael Kerber, President, Red Wheel/Weiser. "We're experiencing very high demand across our imprints and we want to be able to offer our books in any format and by whatever means people want to access them."

Red Wheel Audio titles will be available everywhere audiobooks are sold and are now available for preorder on Amazon, Audible and iTunes. The titles will also be available to library patrons through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries.

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapepublishing.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. In 2020, Dreamscape Media is celebrating its 10th anniversary with full distribution through both library and retail channels. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About Red Wheel/Weiser

Red Wheel/Weiser is a leading independent publisher specializing in "books to live by." Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the company's imprints include Weiser Books, a highly-regarded publisher of mind-body-spirit and esoteric subjects and Career Press, whose focus is on management, career development, leadership, and human resources, along with New Page Books and Dharma Spring. RWW also serves as the full-service distributor for select independent publishers including Hampton Roads. 2020 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Red Wheel/Weiser following its acquisition of Samuel Weiser, Inc., which began publishing in 1957.

