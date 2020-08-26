Red Wing Designs Its Lightest Work Boot Ever

"Red Wing heard from safety professionals and skilled laborers all over the U.S. about their wish for a work boot that performed in demanding environments without weighing them down throughout the day. We listened and applied those insights to the new EXOS Lite line," said Kristin Hamilton, senior product merchandising manager at Red Wing Shoe Company. "In order to create our lightest work boot ever, we used new safety materials and innovative manufacturing techniques while still meeting and exceeding safety standards."

Designed for indoor and outdoor medium-duty jobs in warehousing, distribution, construction, light manufacturing and service environments, key features of the ASTM- and CSA-compliant EXOS Lite models include:

Support : The Switchback Support System is a minimalistic design concept created by Red Wing and built with integrated TPU cord construction to provide ankle and heel support. The SwitchBack Support System requires less material and avoids unnecessary layers of leather found in a traditional work boot. This innovative system greatly reduces the boot's weight without sacrificing support, comfort or durability.

: The Switchback Support System is a minimalistic design concept created by and built with integrated TPU cord construction to provide ankle and heel support. The SwitchBack Support System requires less material and avoids unnecessary layers of leather found in a traditional work boot. This innovative system greatly reduces the boot's weight without sacrificing support, comfort or durability. Outsole: The new exclusive EXOS X-Treme Lite sole design features premium performance with Vibram ® Litebase technology which reduces extra weight while still offering best-in-class slip, oil and abrasion resistance with high durability and performance.

The new exclusive EXOS X-Treme Lite sole design features premium performance with Vibram Litebase technology which reduces extra weight while still offering best-in-class slip, oil and abrasion resistance with high durability and performance. Comfort: A lightweight high-rebound cushion in the footbed is purpose-built to provide underfoot comfort all day long on and off the jobsite.

A lightweight high-rebound cushion in the footbed is purpose-built to provide underfoot comfort all day long on and off the jobsite. Flexible: Features a Flex Calf Insert at the collar, which helps to widen the opening for easier access and allows for more flexibility in movement throughout the day.

Features a Flex Calf Insert at the collar, which helps to widen the opening for easier access and allows for more flexibility in movement throughout the day. Safety: The low-profile safety toe is made from a tough, lightweight aluminum material that protects without looking like a bulky safety-toe boot.

The low-profile safety toe is made from a tough, lightweight aluminum material that protects without looking like a bulky safety-toe boot. Style: Available in a modern, low-profile that works for on and off the jobsite, the boot is offered in 6-inch and 8-inch waterproof styles with mocha, onyx or caramel Red Wing leather, with the choice of optional features like the BOA® Lacing System and a puncture-resistant insole.

The new EXOS Lite styles are available at Red Wing stores and mobile shoe trucks nationwide. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.redwingshoes.com.

Safety professionals interested in the EXOS Lite line or any of Red Wing's safety workwear for their employees can easily manage the purchase process by participating in Red Wing for Business, an innovative platform that combines digital and retail experiences. This simplified purchasing process gives workers access to digital vouchers that they can use to purchase more than 250 industry-specific designs at any Red Wing retail store, on-site mobile shoe store or authorized Red Wing retailer. Red Wing for Business reduces administration time, mitigates risks by assuring the right shoe is selected for the job and eliminates costly waste and inaccuracies.

For more information about Red Wing Shoe Company, the company's safety footwear programs and its head-to-toe workwear solutions, visit www.redwingsafety.com.

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Missouri. For more information, please visit redwingshoes.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

