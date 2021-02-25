Red X's Take Over Social Media During END It Movement's Annual 'Shine A Light On Slavery Day' To Raise Awareness For Modern-Day Slavery

Freedom Fighters worldwide join END IT Movement to shine a light on modern-day slavery and advocate for change. Tweet this

END IT Movement, along with 17 Coalition Partners, have vowed to bring awareness, prevention, rescue, and restoration to the world to put an end to slavery and human trafficking. The grim reality is that people are being forced beyond their control into bonded labor, forced labor and sex trafficking, generating an estimated $150 billion per year. Today, END IT is declaring a call to action by asking people to draw a red "X" on their hand and share a photo on social media using #ENDITMOVEMENT to shine a light on the current issue of slavery.

"In its ninth year, the END IT Movement continues to inspire people to raise their voices, advocate for action, and educate the public about the global scourge of modern-day slavery," said Jenni Brown, END IT Movement Campaign Director. "We remain hopeful as year after year, we continue to see awareness of modern-day slavery grow and more and more people advocating for change."

Due to the efforts and voices of Freedom Fighters each year, 'Shine a Light on Slavery Day' creates more buzz and attention in the media landscape reaching millions of people via social media platforms. Led by some of the most well-known and respected people in the world drawing a red "X" on their hands, #ENDITMOVEMENT and 'Shine a Light on Slavery Day' historically becomes a trending topic across social media channels. Since its inception, the immensely successful one-day campaign has generated an unprecedented 1.8 billion social media impressions.

The END IT Movement recognizes slavery as one person completely controlling another person, using violence or the threat of violence to maintain that control. Human trafficking, the modern-day slave trade, refers to the illegal trade of human beings through abduction, the use of threat or force, deception, fraud, or 'sale' for the purposes of sexual exploitation or forced labor.

About The END IT Movement

END IT is a coalition of 17 non-profit organizations aimed to shine a light on slavery and show the world that the practice still exists. Its members include A21 Campaign, Made in a Free World, ECPAT USA, Not for Sale, Free the Slaves, Polaris Project, International Justice Mission (IJM), World Relief, Love 146, World Vision, As Our Own, Bombay Teen Challenge, The Exodus Road, Hagar, Hope for Justice, The Salvation Army, and Street Grace. All of these organizations are working around the globe to rescue, restore and prevent slavery. For more information about these partners, visit enditmovement.com.

