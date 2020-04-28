Redbarn® Pet Products' Product Videos Surpass 10 Million Views

The most popular video, with more than seven million views on YouTube, is the Filled Bone product video featuring a German Shepherd puppy as an "office dog." While the shepherd admits he enjoyed his days of napping, squirrel chasing, and running in circles, he became a '9-5er' for the Redbarn Filled Bones. Each video puts a spotlight on the unique features and benefits of Redbarn's food, treats, or chews, helping pet parents learn more about the nutritional benefits of their products in an entertaining way.

"As a family-owned business who credits our 20-plus years of success to relationship building, we hoped these educational and entertaining videos would be an effective way to build deeper relationships with our pet parents," co-founder of Redbarn, Howie Bloxam, said. "We couldn't be happier the videos are resonating so well and look forward to releasing more in the future."

With twenty videos now available and more in the works, these videos are part of Redbarn's continued commitment to not only manufacture safe, quality treats, but to also educate the pet community on the importance of feeding treats and foods with health-promoting, energy-boosting benefits.

To watch all 20 videos featuring dogs and cats, visit Redbarn's YouTube page.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarninc.com .

