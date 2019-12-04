Redbarn® Pet Products Releases New Beef Cheek Rolls and Springs

Redbarn's 100 percent natural Beef Cheek collection is made from soft yet thick cow cheeks. This quality ingredient is highly palatable and long-lasting, helping to keep your dog busy throughout the day while the mechanical act of chewing helps support their overall dental health.

Extend your pup's chew time with the Beef Cheek Spring. This unique shape helps mentally stimulate your dog for longer as they figure out the best way to chow down. Offering similar benefits, the Glazed Beef Cheek Rolls are coated in a savory chicken and carrot glaze sure to entice pickier eaters.

"At Redbarn, we know every dog is different. To keep all puppy palates in mind, we provide a variety of different chews for every type of dog," said Jeff Baikie, Co-founder of Redbarn Pet Products. "Our Beef Check collection is no exception and we feel great about the variety of products our team was able to create."

Redbarn Pet Products takes pride in making products that are safe, tasty, and beneficial to your dog's overall health and wellness. Redbarn's Beef Cheek collection is high in protein, low in fat, and helps support optimal dental health in dogs.

About Redbarn® Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com.

Redbarn® Pet Products, LLC

Jenna Murrell

Jmurrell@redbarninc.com

SOURCE Redbarn Pet Products

Related Links

https://www.redbarn.com

