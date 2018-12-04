Redbarn Pet Products Releases New Video Series Showcasing Product Line

"Our main goal with sharing these videos is to educate our consumers while also making them laugh," Javier Solorzano, graphic designer for Redbarn, said. "Redbarn has more than 200 products containing ingredients with a variety of health benefits, and we offer an onsite state-of-the-art lab and quality control department to ensure production of the best possible food and treats for both dogs and cats. We want customers to feel good about the food and treats they're giving their pets."

As a family-owned company who credits much of their success to relationship building, these educational and entertaining videos are an engaging and effective way to communicate with today's on-the-go pet parent. This new series, with at least ten more videos to come, is part of Redbarn's continued commitment to not only manufacture safe, quality treats, but also to educate the pet community on the importance of feeding treats and foods with health-promoting, energy-boosting benefits.

Redbarn Pet Products takes pride in making products that are safe, tasty, and beneficial to a pet's overall health and wellness. To watch the first ten videos, visit any of Redbarn's social media channels, including YouTube, or visit their website at www.redbarninc.com

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarninc.com.

