Redbox and DoorDash Team Up to Serve Up Dinner & A Movie

Dinner & A Movie will be rolled out nationwide this summer, sparking togetherness over one of America's favorite pastimes. During this promotional period, Redbox is proud to partner with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to make Movie Night possible for families adopting from foster care. FREE Movie Nights will be given to the Foundation to offer the same special experience to the children and families they serve. The Foundation's mission is to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems with the vision that every child will have a permanent home and loving family.

"We live in an age when people don't spend enough time connecting," says Ash ElDifrawi Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Redbox. "Simple things, nostalgic things, like dinner and a movie, can really bring us together. Our partnership with DoorDash is about value and convenience. But more importantly it's about purposefully carving out time for shared experiences -- and that's why we're pleased to be providing movie nights to the Dave Thomas Center for Adoption as part of the initiative."

Statistics support the need for shared movie nights. A Redbox Omnibus survey found that two-thirds of Americans miss the days when movie nights were a planned activity with friends and family.2 And 80 percent thinks movies are therapeutic, yet half are indulging in isolated binge-watching. Redbox launched Back to the Movies in August 2018 to reset the way we consume media in a vacuum and is now on a mission to create meaningful consumer dialogue around the power of Movie Nights in bringing people together.

"Connecting people with possibility is core to DoorDash's mission and our partnership with Redbox reinforces this commitment by creating an engaging new experience for our customers," said Matt Rotella, DoorDash's Head of Corporate Development. "We're excited to bring the Dinner & A Movie campaign into customers' homes nationwide this summer."

Putting Dinner & A Movie together is a natural fit. In fact, a recent Redbox study shows that 72 percent of customers pair a Redbox occasion with a meal.3 Together, Redbox and DoorDash will enhance this experience and make it more intentional and meaningful.

For more information on Dinner & A Movie and to sign up to be notified when the promotion launches, visit http://redbox.com/doordash-dinner-and-a-movie and sign up for email alerts and offers. Through this site, fans will learn about how to get free movie nights with Redbox4 and $0 delivery fees on orders through DoorDash for up to three orders.

Redbox and DoorDash are located in communities nationwide. Redbox is America's leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals, all offered through the nation's largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription. DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Leading the industry in selection, DoorDash offers delivery from over 310,000 stores on the platform, partnering with ninety percent of the top 100 restaurants that offer delivery, including national favorites like The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy's, and Chipotle.

1$0 Delivery Fees: Offer valid for 4 months from the issue date. Limit up to 3 redemptions per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use the unique promotion code on your receipt or sent via email to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

2Source: Redbox August 2018 Omnibus Survey

3Source: May 2019 Redbox Entertainment Customer Panel Survey

4Promotional offers may vary.

About Redbox

With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America's leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray Disc® and video-game rentals through the nation's largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription. For more information, visit Redbox.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the nearly 155,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org or call 1-800-ASK-DTFA.

