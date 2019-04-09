Redbox Exclusively Acquires Bob Saget Film - "Benjamin" - A Dark Comedy About a Serious Topic

Bob Saget directed and stars in "Benjamin," a dark comedy tackling the serious topic of drug addiction with a heavyweight cast of comedians and talent, including Rob Corddry, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kevin Pollak, Peri Gilpin, Dave Foley, Cheri Oteri, Max Burkholder, Clara Mamet, David Hull, Jonny Weston, and James Preston Rogers.

Far from the usual dysfunctional family film, the story unfolds as a family calls an intervention on Facebook for Bob Saget's on-screen son, Benjamin; a fifteen-year-old they think is under the influence. Yet soon it becomes clear that those confronting Benjamin's problems have many problems of their own.

"We're making 'Benjamin' available at Redbox because we believe in the power of movies to bring people together around topics that matter," said Redbox CEO Galen Smith. "Redbox has the unique ability to market films directly to our more than 50 million customers who like the choice of renting from $1.75 a night from the kiosk or instantly on their favorite device or smart TV via Redbox On Demand."

Now in the midst of a national standup comedy tour, Bob Saget reveals his dramatic, nuanced side while directing and starring in "Benjamin," a film he hopes will inspire Americans to take a close look at their family dynamics.

"This film tackles serious subject matter – our kids and the temptations and challenges they face – but tells it through the lens of a familiar cast of comedic actors who make the topic approachable and poignant," says Saget. "An exclusive Redbox release brings the important message of the film directly to communities nationwide that are facing the battle of addiction."

Saget is a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, director and New York Times Best Selling author. His abilities to connect with audiences young and old, and both relate and provoke, have made him a household name for over 30 years. Saget hosts, writes and Executive Produces the new ABC series, "Videos After Dark," featuring home videos with an edgier twist. The show premiered an hour-long first look on March 12 with the full season premiering later this year. He can be seen in the upcoming Season 5 of the Netflix series, "Fuller House," and his new hour stand-up special, "Zero To Sixty," is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes and many other platforms. Saget continues touring his standup across North America. For more visit his website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

"Benjamin" is an independent film directed by Bob Saget, produced by Nicholas Tabarrok and written by Joshua Turek. The director of photography is Arthur Albert, the editor is Bruce Green and the music composer is Peter Melnick. Redbox Originals will exclusively distribute the film this spring and summer at Redbox kiosks and Redbox On Demand.

Consumers can watch the trailer at Redbox.com/Benjamin and add it to their "Wish List" before the April 23 release date. On April 23, consumers can visit Redbox.com/Benjamin to reserve a copy for rental at their local Redbox kiosk or stream it via Redbox On Demand.

