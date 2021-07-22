Redbox Teams With Wurl To Expand Distribution Of Free Content To Its Redbox Free Live TV Platform

Redbox partners with Wurl to expand the selection of free channels on Redbox Free Live TV. Tweet this

"By utilizing Wurl's cloud-based technology and access to content providers and channels in the Wurl Network, Redbox will be able to efficiently and rapidly add a wide array of free channels to its service," said Sean Doherty, CEO, Wurl. "Redbox has a long history of providing choice and value to consumers and we are thrilled to be working with them to continue that legacy via their FAST platform."

"As we continue to expand our ad-supported offering including Free Live TV, it's important that we deliver a diverse and compelling line-up of entertainment channels that we know our customers will both love and be able to easily access directly from the Redbox App.," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "Wurl delivers great content and technology that will continue to delight our audience."

Redbox has been a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades delivering choice and value to customers and partners across physical and digital channels. Beginning in 2020, Redbox expanded its service to include free, ad-supported platforms - Free Live TV and Free On Demand - to satisfy demand for free content which is expected to grow to $26 Billion by 2023 (SNL KAGAN 2020). Redbox has transformed itself into a diversified entertainment business including film distribution, premium video on demand (PVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

About Wurl

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network, interconnecting over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 40 countries. The Wurl Network helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, CNN, and Reuters, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, Twitch, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 200 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

SOURCE Redbox

Related Links

http://redbox.com

