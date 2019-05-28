Redbox Ups the Ante with the Return of "Summer Spin"

The Grand Prize this year, valued at nearly $8,000, include a home entertainment package highlighted by a $4,000 credit to Ashley Furniture, a Vizio 4K SMART TV, 4k/blu-ray player, Vizio sound bar, Nintendo Switch gaming console, one gaming headset and free 1-night Redbox disc rentals for 1 year. The First Prize, valued at more than $3,500, is a trip for 4 people to Melia Caribe Beach Resort in the Dominican Republic and includes 5 nights of accommodations; 4 coach airline tickets; all meals, drinks, gratuities and taxes related to accommodations; non-motorized water sports; and entertainment.

To learn more about Summer Spin by Redbox, visit the "My Redbox" page in the Redbox mobile app. For official contest rules, visit redbox.com/summerspin.

About Redbox

With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America's leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray™ Discs and video game rentals through the nation's largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription. For more information, visit Redbox.com.

