REDBUD LABS Broadens MXR™ Chip Offering
May 23, 2019, 15:15 ET
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbud Labs ("Redbud") announced today an expansion to its MXRTM ("mixer") microfluidic chip family with the introduction of MXRTM BLUE. The new MXR BLUE line of chips is a new formulation of the company's proprietary Redbud PostTM technology that maintains maximum performance in sample-to-answer cartridges without the need for additives. Like all of Redbud's chip products, MXR BLUE is cartridge-readyTM and optimal for use in point-of care molecular tests.
MXR BLUE is designed for use in a wide range of applications, especially for system developers seeking to improve diagnostic sensitivity, shorten time-to-result, or simplify the consumable for a multiplexed genomic or proteomic test. With MXR BLUE, assay developers can now flood chambers directly with raw biofluids such as blood or urine, cell media, pure water, and other high-surface tension fluids. This new model rounds out the MXR offering, and follows the March launch of STRTM, a cartridge-ready sample prep solution for microfluidic affinity sorting.
"We developed MXR BLUE based on customer demand," reports Dr. Jay Fisher, Vice President of R & D. "Researchers and systems developers alike have been seeking out the mixing advantages of MXR, but were restricted in their ability to utilize surfactants in their assays. Thanks to MXR BLUE's hydrophilic characteristics this is no longer an issue. Developers can integrate the cartridge-ready chip into their protocols and immediately reap the rewards of MXR-enhanced mixing. With MXR BLUE, it's now possible to work directly with non-diluted biological fluids like whole blood, urine, cerebral spinal fluid, saliva, synovial fluid, plasma, serum, etc."
Redbud's MXR chips are recognized for their rapid mixing capability in microfluidic volumes where reliance upon diffusion kinetics limits the performance of sample-to-answer assays. MXR chip models are assembled microfluidic components, well-suited for use with microarrays, reagent reconstitution and microfluidic cartridges. MXR BLUE comes in two standard chip assemblies. A wide range of made-to-order chips are also immediately available, thanks to Redbud's rapid customization capabilities.
ABOUT REDBUD
Redbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry's ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies have broad application across a variety of segments including basic research, drug discovery and development, biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Industry partners seek Redbud's proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products. Rebudlabs.com
For further information contact:
Kathryn Lawrence
VP Business Development
Redbud Labs
+1 919-537-9753 x97
lawrence@redbudlabs.com
SOURCE Redbud Labs, Inc.
