REDCON1's Award-Winning Preworkout, TOTAL War, Is Now Available At Walmart Nationwide

REDCON1's rapid global growth over the last four years has been unprecedented amongst sports nutrition companies. We design award-winning products for everyone, from a Navy SEAL to a professional bodybuilder to a soccer mom who needs and wants to be at the highest state of readiness, not only in the gym but also in their everyday lives.

Walmart's commitment to strengthen local communities through quality affordably priced products, volunteerism, and local donations aligns with REDCON1's mission-based organization.

"Since inception, REDCON1 has been a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who trained, for people that need to be at their best. Because of our products' quality, efficacy, and taste, our brand awareness quickly spread far beyond the traditional gym consumer. We're proud our consumer base is more like a community featuring people of all fitness levels and backgrounds. As consumer behavior continues to evolve, our commitment to partners and logistics remains at the forefront," says REDCON1 president, Eric Hart.

REDCON1 Products Available at Walmart:

TOTAL WAR Preworkout

Available in two flavors: Rainbow Candy & Strawberry Kiwi

With every new partnership or product launch, the team at REDCON1 upholds the promise only to provide premium, efficacious supplements. The launch at Walmart is no different. The REDCON1 products on the shelf at each location are the exact same formulas you'd find on REDCON1.com or any other retailer; fully dosed.

"With an estimated 37 million people visiting a Walmart store daily worldwide, this will enable more people easier access to better quality sports nutrition products while completing their regular weekly shopping. Additionally, with REDCON1 products available at Walmart, the retailer can now better position themselves as a premium player in sports nutrition," says founder Aaron Singerman.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who train, for people that need to be at their best. REDCON1 offers supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from serious athletes to beginners. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 15,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a true brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. REDCON1 products can be found in the United States Military on bases worldwide, Walmart, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, Meijer, GOLD'S GYM, XSPORT FITNESS, iHerb, 5 Star Nutrition, Total Nutrition, Kroger, HEB, Academy Sports, Hy-vee, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and Amazon, along with thousands of brick and mortar stores nationwide. The brand is also available in over 80 countries worldwide and continues to grow rapidly.

