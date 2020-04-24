Reddington Hospital Refutes Closure Story

A press statement signed by the Group Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olutunde Lalude, said: "We would like to make it categorically clear that this information is completely false, remains fake news and should be completely disregarded," adding that at no time did the Lekki branch of the hospital suspend its operation due to an incidence of COVID-19 at the hospital.

According to Dr. Lalude, Reddington Hospital has always been compliant with guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19, noting that, "We will continue to pursue a policy of strict screening and surveillance of all patients and visitors to all our branches including NO FACEMASK, NO ENTRY POLICY" aimed at protecting all patients, staff and visitors.

To show that the hospital was never closed, Lalude said that an Access Bank staff had delivered a baby through caesarean section on the morning of April 23rd, 2020, when the hospital she had antenatal care was closed due to a COVID-19 incident.

The Reddington Hospital Group Medical Director lamented the insidious nature of fake news saying that, "It is dangerous and can have serious adverse consequences for patients who require emergency care in medical facilities nearer to them that are open for business but portrayed as closed by fake news." Dr. Lalude also commented, "At this time of unprecedented global health crisis, all health institutions should be supported to fight the pandemic to the benefit of all."

SOURCE Reddington Hospital