Reddington Hospital Responds to Rumours in Social Media About Suspected Coronavirus Case

In the early hours of Wednesday 26 February, 2020, a Chinese national was presented to Ikeja branch of Reddington Hospital complaining of fever. Following standard protocol it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the hospital's standard operating procedure for potential coronavirus patients. The state public health authorities were promptly informed and involved. Despite the risk being assessed to be relatively low according to the currently available science regarding incubation period, blood samples were taken using full prescribed precautions and sent to the Lagos State authorised virology laboratory for analysis and diagnosis. The results of the tests will be made available on or over the next 48 hours. The patient has since been transferred to Lagos State Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba for further observation while results of tests are being awaited.

It is to be emphasised that the risk is thought to be low and so far the patient has not been diagnosed with coronavirus disease.

The Reddington team acted in a highly professional manner and in absolute compliance with international standards. We thank all staff for their diligence and professionalism in dealing with this case. We will continue to pursue strict surveillance of all patients and visitors in all our branches.

Signed

Dr Olutunde Lalude

Group Medical Director

Reddington Hospital Group

SOURCE Reddington Hospital