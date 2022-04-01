Reddix Rules Cohort 3: "Creating a Millionaire"

Funding for Small Women of Color Businesses in the United States

NORFOLK, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reddix Rules Fund, birthed at the onset of the pandemic by ARDX Foundation and ELG Management Group, has announced its third year of competition. The competition will feature ten women of color vying for funding while receiving mentoring and coaching to develop their business acumen further. Reddix Rules Cohort 3 will have (3) key components to assist the women with focusing on entrepreneurship training, mental wellness coaching, and mentorship. Applications will be available now through April 30, 2022, at www.angelareddix.com .

Reddix Rules Cohort 3 Dr. Angela Reddix

The Reddix Rules Fund, the brainchild of Dr. Angela D. Reddix, was conceived in response to businesses struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Reddix felt compelled to partner with key stakeholders and provide opportunities to help minority women business owners weather the current business climate and position themselves strategically to grow beyond this challenging period. Reddix envisioned a "Shark Tank" style competition that would provide funding but, most important, tools for sustainability. This year, Reddix shared that she is incredibly excited to see a stronger presence of participants aged 40 and forward to applying, which is one of the qualifications of the cohort. This year's winner participant will receive $12,500, and prizes will also be awarded to the runner-ups. There will be a total of $25,000 in business funding awarded. This year's Platinum Sponsor of the Reddix Rules Cohort 3 is Bank of America.

"I am excited to sponsor and participate in a supportive and fun experience that increases access for female business owners of color and builds community through a unique experience," said Reddix, founder, and CEO of ARDX®, global healthcare and IT consulting conglomerate. "As Women's History Month comes to a close, I am inspired as we launch this year's competition and share the impactful stories of the women." - said Dr. Angela Reddix.

Reddix was recently recognized on the 2021 EBONY Power 100 List in the category of Innovation Leader. She is a visionary globally recognized for her efforts in fostering entrepreneurship amongst girls and women. She is the founder of the Envision Lead Grow Program (ELG). ELG was developed for young women in the United States to help them shift their mindsets to becoming successful entrepreneurs. The principles she shares help women shift their mindset from hopeless to a life of purpose and fulfillment. Her Eight Seeds of Success create the foundations of how to build a successful business and how to build a successful life. In its first year, ELG touched the lives of over 400 girls. Since then, Envision Lead Grow has visited over 164 cities, training and developing over 2,218 girl bosses across the country.

Reddix, an executive director and a professor at Norfolk State University's School's Hodge Center for Entrepreneurship, is also a celebrated author. Last year she released "Envision Lead Grow – Releasing the Boss Within," a book where she shares her knowledge and insights to help women of all ages build their businesses and improve their lives.

She is also the host of "She Got it From Her Mama," a weekly television show imparting practical wisdom learned from mothers. The show is hosted by Reddix and her daughter, Anyssa, and is based on the tenets of being grateful, living in the moment, connecting with others, and learning. The show's 3rd Season will be live on Roku, airing on Mother's Day.

Reddix Rules Cohort 3 is brought to you by the ARDX Foundation and ELG Management Group.

For additional information, visit the following platforms:

@iamdrangreddix on Instagram. You can also visit LinkedIn, Dr. Angela Reddix, and Facebook, Dr. Angela Reddix. Visit https://angelareddix.com.

