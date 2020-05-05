ReddyPort New Non-Invasive Ventilation Patent Issued

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a medical technology company focused on solutions to enable a better care experience for patients on non-invasive ventilation (NIV), announced today a patent issued by the US Patent Office that covers positive pressure ventilation appliance modules and related systems and methods. The ReddyPort PPV appliance module allows clinicians to perform procedures through the NIV mask without disrupting therapeutic pressure, which is essential to improve satisfaction for patients and clinicians. The patented appliance modules in combination with ReddyPort™ Elbow are integral components to enable better NIV care.

NIV is the first line of therapy in respiratory insufficiency or failure, commonly seen with COPD, CHF, asthma, pneumonia or ARDS1, yet many patients struggle because the mask causes dry-mouth, phlegm build up, and an inability to communicate easily with their caregiver and others. NIV intolerance can lead to failure and escalation of care with mechanical ventilation. ReddyPort products promote NIV success, by empowering clinicians and patients with simplified oral access without interrupting patient therapy.

The ReddyPort solution features a proprietary elbow with self-sealing valve that provides access to the patient's mouth. The ReddyPort™ Elbow in combination with the ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance Kit allows the ability to clean and moisturize the patient's mouth without mask removal. This best practice oral hygiene is proven to help reduce risk of infection and improve patient satisfaction.

"We are on a mission to bring innovative solutions for NIV patients," said Scott Bostick, chief executive officer of ReddyPort. "This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when clinicians need solutions to improve NIV success."

The US Patent No. 10493228B2 is a solution for patients on NIV enabling best practice oral hygiene care. The '8B2 patent is the first patent issued for ReddyPort; the Company has six patents pending.

About ReddyPort

ReddyPort is focused on enabling a better care experience for patients on NIV. ReddyPort provides solutions for NIV patients to improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable better workflows, and enhance quality of care.

