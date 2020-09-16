Redefine Everyday TV Viewing with New Epson EpiqVision Ultra Entertainment Line

"More than ever, people want great experiences at home. And having a 120-inch 4K PRO-UHD 4 screen on your wall – is the ultimate TV viewing experience," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's new EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV 1 redefines television and offers a truly immersive viewing experience for watching sports, TV shows, gaming, and so much more. It's simply epic."

Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD4 3LCD technology, the LS500 represents a new generation of digital projection. Sitting just inches from the wall, this all-in-one solution displays exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp pictures in virtually any lighting environment. Powered by Android TV,3 the LS500 keeps households connected with live TV through popular streaming apps and includes a simple-to-use remote with built-in Google Assistant™.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV1 – Go Epic!

A new type of immersive television experience has arrived. Additional features include:

A Complete Solution — Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV 1 includes an ultra-short throw laser-array projector with a high-resolution, ambient light rejecting screen for an exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp picture.

— Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV includes an ultra-short throw laser-array projector with a high-resolution, ambient light rejecting screen for an exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp picture. Beautiful 120-inch ALR Screen — High-resolution ambient light rejecting screen produces an amazing wide-angle viewing experience with virtually zero glare.

— High-resolution ambient light rejecting screen produces an amazing wide-angle viewing experience with virtually zero glare. 4K PRO-UHD 4 Projection Technology — Advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color and image processing, resulting in an exceptionally sharp picture.

— Advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color and image processing, resulting in an exceptionally sharp picture. Advanced HDR Processing — 10-bit HDR 5 processing accepting 100 percent of the source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for exceptional visual performance.

— 10-bit HDR processing accepting 100 percent of the source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for exceptional visual performance. Incredibly Bright Picture — Displays 4K HDR 5 content at an exceptional level of brightness with 4,000 lumens for both color and white content, 6 designed for all-day viewing in virtually any lighting environment.

— Displays HDR content at an exceptional level of brightness with 4,000 lumens for both color and white content, designed for all-day viewing in virtually any lighting environment. Outstanding Color Accuracy — Advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology is capable of displaying the Rec.709 color space. 7

— Advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology is capable of displaying the Rec.709 color space. Dynamic Contrast Ratio up to 2,000,000:1 — Advanced black density control individually pulses the laser light to precisely suppress stray light within the signal for incredibly deep blacks.

— Advanced black density control individually pulses the laser light to precisely suppress stray light within the signal for incredibly deep blacks. Digital Picture Processing — Real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions; eliminates banding, blocking and other compression artifacts.

— Real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions; eliminates banding, blocking and other compression artifacts. Latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 with ARC Support — Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths and spaces while simultaneously supporting most 4K HDR 4 content at a full 60 Hz.

— Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths and spaces while simultaneously supporting most HDR content at a full 60 Hz. Powered by Android TV3 — Included Android TV operating system with a simple-to-use remote, including voice search with built-in Google Assistant; stream live TV with popular apps.

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4K PRO-UHD4 Laser Projection TV1 is now available through select retailers, the Epson online store and Magnolia and CEDIA dealers. The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 is available in black and white models with 100-inch screen (MSRP $4,999) and black and white models with 120-inch screen (MSRP $5,999) SKUs. EpiqVision Ultra solutions come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine priority support and standard two-year usually next-business-day, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

1 TV Tuner not included. Purchase of separate TV Tuner and Antenna are required to watch free over-the-air local channels.

2 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

3 In order to use Android TV, the Epson projector must be configured on a network via a wireless connection.

4 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to double Full HD resolution on screen. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

5 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

6 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

7 Entire Rec.709 color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

