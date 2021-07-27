Redefine Meat Launches Category-Defining Range of 'New-Meat' Products, Marking Major Milestone for Expansion of Alternative Meat

With its eyes firmly set on meat lovers, Redefine Meat has worked closely with global meat experts and developed proprietary technologies to create a new category of high-quality meat products made from plant-based ingredients. One that does not compromise on the experience of eating animal meat, but also goes beyond todays alt-meat products – attracting new chefs and consumers to the fast growing category. Having made huge strides in developing technology to replace the entire cow, the company today brings to market its first product range delivering unparalleled taste and texture.

"Launching our first product portfolio represents a big step in our mission to become the world's largest meat company, and accelerates our ability to bring to market our further innovation later this year" says Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat. "Each product in the range and the ones to follow are born from our understanding of meat at the molecular level, extensive R&D and technological innovation, which combined provides us the ability to create any meat product that exists today. This has been critical to achieving a superiority in taste that honestly, we did not even expect, and the technological versatility to do what no other has done – replace every part of the cow with tasty plant-based meat."

A tasty new range meat lovers can relate to, and chefs can be proud to serve

Redefine Meat is proud to deliver meat lovers and chefs a level of quality and versatility not seen in the alternative meat industry to date:

First in the new line-up is the adult size 'Redefine Burger', packing 170 grams of New-Meat with bulky grain sizes you would expect from a butcher and high quality steakhouse. Developed with feedback from leading chefs and butchers in Europe, it offers an extremely juicy, yet firm meaty bite – key attributes implemented within Redefine Meat's upcoming steak products. The burger was successfully tested in an exclusive behind-the-scenes launch at Israel's most prestigious meat restaurant, which had never served alternative meat until then. Also available is 'Redefine Ground Beef', designed to provide the most versatile and easy to cook minced meat offering in the market. The ground beef has a subtle animalic flavor and adapts according to any cooking method and dish, performing particularly well on a charcoal grill. Addressing a major gap in the market, Redefine Meat ground beef achieves sufficient quality and cooking performance for chefs to use as a culinary base for a wide variety of dishes in the best restaurants in the world, as proven by the list of early adopters in the Israeli market and growing pre-order list in the US, Europe and Asia.

Further products include 'Redefine Sausage', offering a meaty alternative to a traditional pork sausage. Using a unique production method, the sausage has a bulky meaty bite with the coveted 'snap' of a casing. 'Redefine Cigar' is a classic treat within the middle east. With a delectable crust that cooks up flaky, and a bouquet of aromatic seasoning, this irresistible New-Meat-filled pastry is the quintessential hors d'oeuvres. The product was designed with the hospitality industry in mind, allowing for simple cooking in ultra-large quantities, and is the first in a range of products targeting this segment. Lastly, 'Redefine Kebab' is arguably the most meat-like product ever to be introduced in the past decade. Developed in stealth-mode for over two years, it is an extremely juicy, minced meat product designed to address the most common meat street food dish in cuisines from the middle east through to India.

"In 2018, my co-founder and I started with a vision to replace the entire cow with tasty meat alternatives that would be embraced by meat lovers around the world," says Ben-Shitrit. "With the backing of such strong investors and strategic partners, and the incredible global interest we continue to receive, the progress we have made has been phenomenal and we're only just getting started. For those seeking to believe it, I encourage you to try our New Meat and taste it for yourself. We don't expect you to like it, we expect your mind to be blown."

Redefine Meat recently secured $29 million USD in funding, the highest ever Series A round for an alternative meat company at that time. It is also currently finalizing production of a first-of-its-kind large-scale factory housing both meat pilot-lines and Redefine Meat's industrial-scale 3D Printers, which will produce New-Meat at scale to the Israeli market and beyond. Such has been the rapid growth, the company has tripled its employees to over 100 and hired leading chefs such as Shai Heiman, who previously worked at US-owned Manrissa restaurant (three Michelin stars), as well as Rafael, Toto restaurant, OCD and more.

*List of first Israeli restaurants and hotels where Redefine Meat's New Meat product range is available today:

Hudson

Nam

Asif Center

Eddi's Hideout

The Lounge

Sinta Bar

C2

Guesta

Joz & Daniel

Budega American Kitchen

About Redefine Meat

Founded in 2018, Redefine Meat is a pioneering meat company creating tasty New-Meat made from plant-based ingredients. The company's mission is to create a world where anyone can enjoy great meat without any compromise, by harnessing technology instead of animals. Using a range of proprietary technologies including 3D printing, and working closely with global meat experts, Redefine Meat has developed a range of meat products that offer the same flavor, taste and texture as animal meat, and the versatility to produce New-Meat for every part of the cow.



Redefine Meat is Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has over 100 employees. In June 2020, the company received wide-acclaim upon unveiling the world's first steak produced using industrial-level 3D printing. In January 2021, Redefine Meat secured $29M investment – the highest Series A round for an alternative meat company at the time – taking total investment to date to $35M. The company's strategic investors include Hanaco Ventures, Happiness Capital and CPT Capital, as well as several other investors including The PHW Group, Losa Group, Sake Bosch, and K3 Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

