Redefine Meat unveils major New-Meat expansion with breakthrough premium cuts and first ever culinary-grade "Pulled Meat" category

Five new products added to the company's New-Meat portfolio include Redefine Tenderloin and Redefine Striploin premium cuts as well, as an entirely new category of Pulled Meat (beef, lamb and pork)

New Tenderloin and Striploin cuts are particularly tender and juicy, recreating the texture and characteristics of Beef steaks and continuing Redefine Meat's mission to recreate any part of the cow

The Redefine Pulled Meat range delivers the beloved mouthfeel of slow cooked meats without the need for lengthy cooking, reducing from hours to minutes – making it incredibly versatile for a plethora of cuisines

All new products were developed in collaboration with chefs across Europe , and are now available within the UK, Dutch, German, Austrian and Israeli food service market

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Europe's largest food exhibition, SIAL (15-19 October), New-Meat™ pioneer Redefine Meat™ today unveils a major product expansion with five new breakthrough New-Meat products. These include two new premium cuts, Redefine Tenderloin and Redefine Striploin, as well as an entirely new category of "pulled" meat featuring Pulled Beef, Pulled Lamb and Pulled Pork. The new products are now available for the food service segment in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Austria and Israel.

Following the success of Redefine Meat's first ever commercially-launched Flank steaks – endorsed by Michelin-starred chefs across Europe – the company today expands its premium cuts range with Redefine Tenderloin and Redefine Striploin. Using Redefine Meat's unique additive manufacturing technology, these cuts accurately deliver the texture and characteristics of a beef steak. Redefine Tenderloin provides the ultimate gastronomic experience of a beef fillet, with just the right gradations in color and texture. Cut into strips, Redefine Striploin is a tender cut, with delicate grill notes that give chefs the ability to bring creativity and versatility to a wide range of cuisines.

Created with chefs, Redefine Meat's new Pulled Meat range opens up a brand-new plant-based category in food services, fulfilling an unaddressed market need from chefs for high-quality pulled meats. Not only does the Redefine Pulled Meat range deliver the full sensory experience of the animal-based equivalent, but it also has clear culinary advantages over animal meat. It enables chefs to serve a wide range of pulled meat dishes without the need for slow cooking, reducing cooking from hours to minutes, thereby slashing associated energy and water costs, as well as the need for skilled staff.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat, comments: "We're extremely excited to introduce our most advanced products to date, marking a historic year for Redefine Meat with thirteen New-Meat products introduced in five different countries and rapidly growing. Leveraging our unique position of working intimately with the highest calibre of chefs in several countries has enabled us to understand the precise needs of those who know meat best and develop high-quality products that address the specific demands of each market. By setting new benchmarks in product quality, we're the only company driving the widespread proliferation of New-Meat products – creating entirely new market categories within food services. This hugely untapped market opportunity is why we believe we're uniquely positioned to be the world's biggest meat company in the future."

In less than 12 months since commercially launching in the UK, Germany, Netherlands and Israel, today almost 1,000 food service locations are serving New-Meat. Restaurants currently serving New-Meat include everything from Michelin-starred fine-dining and fast-casual venues to steakhouses and hotel chains – many of whom have never offered plant-based products on their menu. By combining a true love of meat with breakthrough technologies including additive manufacturing, AI and machine learning, Redefine Meat has achieved a level of product quality comparable to animal meat. The company also recently launched into the pork market with its high-quality Bratwurst sausage, adding to its beef and lamb portfolio – showcasing the versatility of its technology.

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat™, we love meat. Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves New-Meat™, delicious plant-based meat that is good for the environment and kind to animals. Having studied the unique properties of animal meat and perfected cutting-edge technologies, we've developed a wide range of high-quality products that provide the full sensory experience of meat, including flavour profiles, texture and aroma, without compromise.

Our category-defining New-Meat™ portfolio spans minced meat products and premium muscle cuts, which are proudly served by leading chefs at hundreds of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice locations in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Israel. In Israel, they are also commercially available in retail channels such as butcher shops.

Redefine Meat is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and has over 240 employees in Israel and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

*All Redefine Meat Ltd. Products are based on non-GMO, plant-based ingredients, are antibiotic and cholesterol free, and do not contain any animal-based ingredients or by-products.

