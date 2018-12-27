Redevelopment Of 145 Homes Coming To Coon Rapids Minnesota Summer 2019

COON RAPIDS, Minn., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coon Rapids Redevelopment: Housing Subdivision Slated for 2019.

Partnering with the city of Coon Rapids, Centra Homes will break ground next spring, redeveloping 30 acres. The 145-home Port Riverwalk Project represents the first large-scale housing development in decades for the Coon Rapids.

New housing developments can be rare for mature suburbs. Yet by creatively re-imagining a long-vacant, city-owned parcel, city planners in Coon Rapids are on track to deliver 145 new homes in 2019. The city has partnered with Coon Rapids-based Centra Homes which plans to break ground in the spring, developing 30 acres of land south of Coon Rapids Boulevard between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street.

"Coon Rapids city planners have reviewed many proposals for Port Riverwalk over the years. Centra's plan was selected based on significant research which placed a premium on long term financial results," says Centra Homes Founder and President Dale Wills.

The Port Riverwalk project promises to revive and revitalize the area with distinct neighborhoods, sidewalks, landscaping and county upgrades to trail access. The development highlights a creative collaboration between city planners and Centra Homes to maximize the land parcel within a sustainable model for the future.

"Port Riverwalk is a very visible part of the community, serving as the gateway to our city. It is important to work with a developer who listens to what the community wants. Our interactions with Centra have been really positive. They've been responsive to things we've asked and patient through the process," says Grant Fernelius, Coon Rapids Community Development Director.

The new development will offer homeowners a choice of three distinct areas and home styles with multiple floor plan choices for each. The first will deliver single-level living while two others feature two-story homes with varying yard sizes, configurations and aesthetics.

The single-level homes are likely to be a popular option for aging baby boomers who may seek the independence of a single-family home but may not be interested in the upkeep required. In contrast, the two-story models are designed to appeal to both first-time homebuyers and young families alike.

In addition to building the homes, Centra also plans to upgrade the area with landscaping, street lights and a focus on open community spaces.

"This is a complicated site with infrastructure changes and other challenges-- streets removed, new utilities and roads. Centra has been a good partner to help make it all work."—Grant Fernelius, Coon Rapids Community Development Director

The project has been reviewed and refined with the help of Coon Rapids residents who were engaged via community outreach. The planning phase included multiple community meetings as well as extensive research and financial modeling. The plans have evolved to incorporate feedback and finalized through listening sessions and collaboration with the city.

