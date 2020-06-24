Redfin Expands Real Estate Brokerage and Search Site to Anchorage

SEATTLE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, launched today in Anchorage, the company's first market in Alaska. People throughout the Southcentral Alaska region can now buy and sell homes with Redfin's full-service agents and use Redfin's industry-leading website and iOS and Android app to search for homes for sale. Homebuyers can receive instant updates on their phones the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a Redfin agent with the click of a button.

By using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin's local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee, saving customers $8,200 on average. Redfin agents sell homes for a 1.5% listing fee. Sellers who also buy a home with Redfin get even more value with a 1% listing fee.* A homeowner selling a $300,000 home could save $6,000 by working with a Redfin agent rather than a traditional agent charging a 3% listing fee. Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour, digital marketing, and prominent placement on Redfin.com, the most-visited brokerage website in America.

Kameron Draper, who has been practicing real estate in the Anchorage area for 14 years, will lead the brokerage locally. "I first learned about Redfin over a decade ago and have always admired the mission to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor, so it's a thrill to now launch the brokerage here in Alaska. What makes Redfin unique is the combination of expert, local agents, lower fees and a technology platform that makes the process of finding and selling a home seamless from start to finish."

Redfin's unique brokerage model prioritizes transparency and accountability. Unlike most agents who are independent contractors, Redfin's full-service agents are employees, who are paid a salary and receive bonuses for every home sale. Every Redfin customer is asked to review the service they received from their Redfin agent and these reviews are published on agents' online profiles, creating a culture of customer advocacy and agent accountability.

With the arrival of Redfin comes a host of technology features that benefit both website users and brokerage clients:

Book It Now : A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app.

: A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app. Redfin Estimate : A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home.

: A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home. Redfin 3D Walkthrough : High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent.

: High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent. Instant Updates : Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop.

: Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop. Tour and Offer Insights : Real-time notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers.

and : Real-time notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers. Redfin Matchmaker : Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients.

: Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients. Deal Room : A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks.

With the addition of Alaska, Redfin now operates in 43 states, two Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia. To find or sell a house in Anchorage and connect with a local agent visit redfin.com . Learn more about working at Redfin and apply for open positions at redfin.com/careers .

*To be eligible for a 1% listing fee, you must purchase a home with Redfin within one year of selling your home with Redfin. Full terms and conditions are available at https://www.redfin.com/disclaimer .

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, including brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. In a commission-driven industry, our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

